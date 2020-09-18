(Assembly): Balochistan Assembly adopts three resolutions

Islamabad:The Provincial Assembly of Balochistan adopted three resolutions and debated an adjournment motion regarding Governor’s disinterest in the Assembly business, says Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in its Daily Factsheet on Thursday.

The House met for four hours and five minutes. The sitting started at 1710 hours against the scheduled time of 1600 hours. The Speaker chaired the sitting for an hour and 25 minutes while rest of the sitting was presided over by a member of panel of chairpersons. The Leader of the House (Chief Minister) did not attend the sitting while the Leader of Opposition was present in the sitting. As many as 17 (26%) MPAs were present at the outset and four (6%) at the adjournment of the sitting.

Parliamentary leaders of MMAP, PkMAP, HDP and BNP-M attended the proceedings. One minority lawmaker attended the sitting.

The House adopted three resolutions demanding the provincial administration to play its role against inflation, promote industry and establish technical institutions to overcome unemployment and to end unannounced load shedding in the province. These resolutions were moved by MMAP, BNP-M and PkMAP lawmakers respectively.

An adjournment motion (AM) regarding Governor’s disinterest in the Assembly business was discussed in the House. The adjournment motion was admitted for discussion during third sitting of the current session.

Three lawmakers spoke on Points of Order consuming ten minutes. The session was prorogued sine die.