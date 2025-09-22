Trending News: ﻿PTA Chief Reinstated After Court Suspends Removal Order﻿Diplomacy – Bilawal Assails Global Injustices On International Day Of Peace﻿International Relations – Prime Minister To Address Kashmir Issue, Gaza Crisis At UN General Assembly﻿International Relations – Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense agreement will bolster peace: Pm aide﻿Defence- PDP Chief Calls For Expansion Of SMDA To Include More Muslim Nations﻿Diplomatic Ties – AJK Assembly Lauds Pak-Saudi Defense Pact﻿Political – International Relations – PM Sharif To Address Kashmir Issue, Gaza Crisis At UNGA﻿Terrorism – Security Forces Eliminate Seven Indian-Backed Militants﻿Disaster Relief – NDMA Rushes Aid To Flood-Ravaged Punjab﻿Overseas Pakistanis – Contributions of Overseas Pakistanis strengthening country’s economy: PM﻿Diplomacy- Pakistani Leaders Call For Global Peace, Highlight Kashmir, Palestine Issues﻿SOCIAL – Youth Urged To Embrace Peace, Tolerance On International Day Of Peace﻿Traffic Management – Islamabad Traffic Police Acts To Curb Bazaar Congestion﻿Diplomacy- President Zardari Lauds China’s Progress, Concludes Visit﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan Denonces Israeli Aggression Against Palestinian﻿Arrests- Islamabad Police Arrest 175 In Crackdown, Recover Rs. 35.2 Million In Valuables﻿Police Action – Multiple Police Encounters And Crime Incidents in Karachi Leave Several Injured﻿Law Enforcement – Police Imposter Apprehended In Islamabad, Weapon Seized﻿Law Enforcement – Two Notorious Gang Members Apprehended, Stolen Goods Recovered In Islamabad﻿Operation- Islamabad Police Conducts Extensive Search Operation In Golra﻿Economy – Behbood Savings Certificates Tax Treatment Sparks Confusion Among Taxpayers﻿Trade – Pakistani Carpet Exhibition Faces Competition Amidst Global Showcase﻿Pakistan’s Weekly Inflation Eases by 1.34% on Improved Commodity Supply﻿Acting President Vows Full Support For Flood Victims’ Rehabilitation﻿Textile Pollution Threatens Marine Life, Blue Economy, Warns Minister﻿Increasing textile pollution in the ocean is a threat to marine life, blue economy, says Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs﻿Crackdown in Islamabad, 29 people involved in illegal activities arrested, drugs and weapons recovered﻿One person injured in a bullet wound in Karachi’s Lyari, 3 arrested in police encounters, one injured while resisting robbery﻿Presidential Advisor Mehboob Advocate’s sister passes away, President of Azad Kashmir expresses sorrow﻿Country Lacks Human and Fundamental Rights, People Suffer: Pakistan Peace Council﻿History has taken a new turn, the world has entered a miraculous era, far-reaching results will emerge: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan﻿Solution to Political Crisis Lies in Joint Struggle Against Exploitative System: Awami Workers Party﻿Pakistan in the Grip of Intense Heat; Partly Cloudy Weather Expected in Kashmir﻿Federal Minister for Petroleum Visits Jalalpur Pirwala, Inspects Flood-Affected Gas Line﻿Cleanliness is half of faith, let’s highlight this message: Acting Sindh Governor﻿UN Country Head Meets Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Discusses Flood Damages﻿Mangla Dam affectees and Kashmiri refugees still deprived of basic rights: Pasban-e-Watan Pakistan﻿Pak-China Cooperation to Drive Employment and Economic Growth in Sindh: Sindh Governor﻿Pakistan Lawmakers Demand Better Treatment For Religious Pilgrims﻿Power Crisis – Persistent Electrical Safety Violations Claims Dozens of Lives Annually in Pakistan﻿New Police Service Center Established at Swan Garden near Islamabad Expressway﻿Security tightened in Islamabad Red Zone with strong measures﻿Search operation in Karachi’s Sultanabad and Pahari, several suspects arrested﻿Traffic – Action Against Wrong-Way Drivers in Islamabad﻿Karachi Police Comb Different Areas, Drug Dealers Arrested﻿Karachi Water Pump Flyover Repair Ordered﻿United Officers Forum Action Committee Presents 5-Point Demands﻿Crime News – Police officer martyred in Kashmore firing, Sindh Interior Minister seeks report﻿Collision Between Dumper and Motorcycle Near Mirpur Khas Kills 3, Including 2 Women﻿Sargodha and Mianwali to Launch Safe City Project, Emergency Alert System Installed﻿Grenade attack on PP leader’s residence in Khuzdar, culprits will soon be brought to justice: Bilawal﻿Pakistan can be developed not by loans, but by giving Karachi its rights: Federal Health Minister﻿47 Punjab University Faculty Members Among Top 2% Scientists Globally﻿Scholarship – KU, Haier Pakistan Launch Rs5.9 Million Scholarship Program﻿Crackdown on Crime, Drugs, and Traffic Violations in Punjab; 112 Arrested, 111 Cases Registered﻿Karachi Kemari Police Raid, 2 Rickshaws, 20 kg Chalia, 800 kg Gutka Seized, 3 Arrested﻿TikTok Star Murder Case: Suspect Pleads Not Guilty﻿Gold price increases by Rs 1700 per tola, silver by Rs 114﻿Economy – Rupee gains 9 paise against dollar﻿Industrial Development Pakistan To Boost Tech Sector With New AI, R and D Centers﻿Government Policy Committee Demands Urgent Poverty Data Analysis﻿Diplomacy Pakistan And Trkiye Reaffirm Strong Ties, Focus On Flood Relief﻿Diplomacy Italy And Pakistan Pledge To Enhance Defense Cooperation﻿National Affairs Federal Government Prioritizes Azad Jammu And Kashmir’s Development﻿Political News Finance Minister, GB CM Deliberate On GilgitBaltistan’s Development﻿Disaster Relief Acting President Pledges Full Support For Flood Victims In Pakistan﻿PakistanSaudi Arabia Ink Defensive Pact, Not Aimed At Any Nation﻿Telecommunications Jazz And Veon Pledge Support For Disaster Resilience﻿Energy Pakistan To Expand Access To Cheaper, Cleaner Energy With New RLNG Connections﻿Islamabad Traffic Police Bridges Gap With Community Through “Rabita” Program﻿Islamabad Tackles Water Crisis With PublicPrivate Partnerships﻿Transportation Karachi Mayor Seeks Urgent BRT Project Completion, Infrastructure Repair﻿IslamabadRawalpindi HighSpeed Rail Project MoU Nears Finalization﻿Transportation UET Lahore Launches New Afternoon Bus Service for Students﻿PakSA agreement signifies a strengthened strategic alliance: Motiwala﻿Higher Education – British Council and IIUI To Collaborate On Youth Development﻿Pakistan’s Vulnerability To Climate Extremes Demands Urgent Action﻿Science – Artificial Neural Networks, Nanoinformatics Revolutionizing Biological Sciences: Expert﻿Cricket – Muneeba Ali Optimistic Ahead Of Crucial Second ODI Against South Africa﻿New Leaders – Awaam Pakistan Party Ready To Announce Balochistan Leadership﻿International Relations – Pakistan And Uzbekistan Explore Deeper Industrial And Technological Ties﻿International Relations – Pak-Saudi Defence Pact Strengthens Pakistan’s Global Position﻿Diplomacy – Kashmir Dispute Resolution Crucial For Regional Stability: Gilani﻿Pakistan-Saudi Defense Accord Reshapes Regional Security Landscape﻿Pakistan To Host Global Parliamentary Summit For Peace And Security﻿Defense Pact Between Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Transparent: Minister﻿Parenting – Pakistan Rejects Corporal Punishment: Vast Majority Opposes Violence Against Children﻿Four Indian-Backed Militants Eliminated In Khuzdar Raid﻿Trade Deal – Pak-Saudi Defense Pact Hailed As Milestone By Egyptian FM﻿International Relations – Pakistan Demands Immediate Gaza Ceasefire At UN﻿Environmental News – Denmark Finances Faisalabad Wastewater Treatment Plant In Renewed Partnership With Pakistan﻿Pharmaceuticals – Health Minister Pledges To Elevate Drug Regulator To Global Standards﻿Islamabad Police Dismantle Six Criminal Networks, Recover Substantial Stolen Goods﻿Terrorism- PM Sharif Denounces Deadly Car Bombing Near Chaman Border﻿Police Actions – Multiple Encounters And Crimes Happened in Karachi﻿Five IHC Judges Contest Chief Justice’s Authority In Supreme Court﻿Judge To Argue Own Case In Supreme Court After Suspension﻿Investment – Pacra Reaffirms UBL Cash Fund’s Stability Rating﻿Investment – PACRA Reaffirms Pak Oman Income Fund’s Stable Outlook﻿International Trade – Pakistan Seeks To Boost Textile Exports To US Amid Global Trade Shifts