Bids were opened for development works in Sector I-12/1 and 4/I-12

Islamabad, August 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Capital Development Authority administration is taking many steps for the release of development projects in sectors that have been stalled for a long time. In this regard, the bids received for the development of sub-sectors I-12/1 and I-12/4 of Sector I-12 have been opened which is 25% more than the estimate.

According to details, bids for the development works in sub-sectors I-12/1 and I-12/4 were invited from government companies under Rule 42(f) of the Pipera. The lowest bid was Railcoop. After the approval of the received bids, the development works will also be started in sub-sectors I-12/1 and I-12/4.

Under the project, drainage system, sewerage network, construction of streets, culverts and other development works will be done in Sector I-12/1 and Sector I-12/4. It should be noted that on the special instructions of the CD administration, the development works in sub-sectors I-12/2 and I-12/3 are going on in full. Other development works including culverts will also be started.

The administration of the present Capital Development Authority is paying special attention to the launch and completion of development works in the stagnant sectors to meet the residential needs of the city. The launch of development works in Sector I-12 is also a link in the same chain. The management of the Capital Development Authority says that the development works of Sector I-12 should be completed within the stipulated period so that the allottees of this sector can build houses on their plots.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk