Bitget Releases January 2025 Transparency Report, Showcasing Market Growth and Innovation

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its January 2025 Transparency Report, highlighting a dynamic start to the year marked by significant growth in trading volumes, platform engagement, and ecosystem innovation.

Bitget expanded the BGB ecosystem through strategic initiatives, including launching a BGB liquidity pool on Uniswap and a $1.1 million liquidity pool on Bulbaswap following its integration with Morph Chain. These efforts enhance cross-chain compatibility and deepen liquidity, positioning BGB as a strong pillar of the Bitget ecosystem. Additionally, Bitget Research shared a report on 20% of Gen Z and Gen Alpha respondents who are open to incorporating crypto into pension plans, signaling a shift in long-term financial planning preferences toward digital assets.

January saw the introduction of multiple platform enhancements. Bitget TraderPro Season 4 launched with a 10,000 USDT Grand Prize, enabling traders to test strategies and optimize returns. The HodlerYield service debuted, allowing users to earn passive income by holding USDE and weETH. Bitget Seed, an AI-powered algorithm, was unveiled to identify early-stage Web3 projects, while a strategic integration with Zen streamlined crypto payments across 11 fiat currencies. Bitget also became the first centralized exchange to offer TAO staking, expanding opportunities for users to earn rewards.

Bitget Wallet strengthened its offerings with a $1 million airdrop for BGB holders, exclusive collaborations with Bitrefill for crypto-powered gift cards, and AI Agent Trading Zone features. The wallet’s limit order support on Base and Solana chains further enhances automated trading capabilities.

Global engagement efforts included participation in the Crypto XR event in Auxerre, France, attended by over 3,000 enthusiasts, and New Year’s meetups in the Philippines, Vietnam, Russia, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Kenya, and other regions. These events fostered deeper connections with users and showcased Bitget’s expanding global footprint.

Bitget’s January 2025 achievements build on its 2024 momentum, establishing the platform as a top-tier exchange focusing on security, innovation, and accessibility. As the crypto landscape evolves, Bitget remains poised to drive adoption through cutting-edge solutions and strategic partnerships, supporting users in navigating the opportunities and complexities of the digital asset era.

