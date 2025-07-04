Bitget Wallet Partners with Mastercard and Immersve to Introduce Zero-Fee Crypto Card

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget Wallet has teamed up with payments leader Mastercard and infrastructure provider Immersve to launch a new crypto-linked card that allows users to make payments directly from their digital wallets at the more than 150 million merchants that accept Mastercard globally. The product aims to drive ease of use and efficiency in the crypto card space.

The card will be available through the Bitget Wallet app and supports real-time funding via onchain swaps and deposits. Leveraging Mastercard Digital First technology, users can apply for the card digitally and within minutes add it to their mobile wallets for use at both physical and online merchants.

Powered by Immersve, a Mastercard-licensed issuer, transactions are settled onchain through crypto to fiat conversion while adhering to Mastercard’s regulatory framework, including KYC and AML requirements. The card will first be rolled out in the United Kingdom and European Union, with plans to expand to Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand in the coming months.

The launch comes amid continued interest in practical crypto applications and efforts by the payments ecosystem to connect blockchain-enabled solutions to the financial mainstream. Bitget Wallet, which reports over 80 million users globally, is positioning the card as a way to extend self-custodied assets into everyday commerce. The product also includes optional incentives such as transaction-based rewards, yield on idle balances in wallet, and one-time bonuses for completing identity verification.

“Crypto payments should be as seamless and secure as traditional transactions. With this partnership, Bitget Wallet users can now pay with crypto anywhere Mastercard is accepted,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO at Bitget Wallet. “We’re seeing massive demand for real-world crypto utility, and this collaboration with Mastercard and Immersve provides the infrastructure to make that vision a reality.”

“Digital wallets are quickly becoming as ubiquitous as email addresses. At Mastercard, we’re committed to working with innovative companies like Bitget Wallet and Immersve to make crypto transactions simple, secure, and accessible at scale,” said Scott Abrahams executive vice president, Global Partnerships at Mastercard. “This is a critical step in bringing digital assets closer to mainstream utility.”

“Partnering with forward-thinking teams like Mastercard and Bitget Wallet is exactly how we scale real-world crypto use,” said Jerome Faury, CEO of Immersve. “We’re bridging the gap between Web3 and traditional finance, allowing users to spend crypto as easily as they spend fiat—on a global scale.”

For more information on how Bitget Wallet is enabling seamless crypto payments, visit Bitget Wallet website web3.bitget.com and blog .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, seamless and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users’ assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

About Immersve

Immersve is a principal member of the Mastercard network. Its issuing-as-a-service platform supports both centralised and decentralised payment experiences. Exchanges, web3 wallets and DeFi protocols can easily integrate with Immersve’s APIs and smart contracts to transact anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Immersve is a registered Financial Services Provider. For more information on the APIs go to docs.immersve.com.

Join our waitlist and Discord community for more information: https://discord.gg/HZZJjsBk

About Mastercard www.mastercard.com

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Media Contacts:

Mastercard Communications Contact: [email protected]

Bitget Communications Contact: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eca20f1d-d156-4594-a96b-dc99ee024060

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001116421