Board of directors meeting of Al – Habib Asset Management Limited

Karachi, Al – Habib Asset Management Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 29, 2022 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Al – Habib Asset Management Limited an associated company of Bank AL Habib Limited was incorporated on September 30, 2005 as a Public Limited Company. The main objective of the company is to float open-end mutual funds for different class of investors. Habib Asset Management is presently managing First Habib Income Fund (FHIF), First Habib Stock Fund (FHSF), First Habib Cash Fund (FHCF) and First Habib Islamic Balanced Fund (FHIBF).