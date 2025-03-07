Bombardier’s precedent-setting initiative to publish Environmental Product Declarations commended at the 2025 Aviation Week Network’s Laureate Awards

The company is the only business jet manufacturer in the world to publicly disclose the environmental footprint of its entire in-production aircraft portfolio over their full life cycle

MONTREAL, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is proud to announce that it has been recognized as an Aviation Week Laureate Award winner for the publication of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for all its in-production aircraft. This honor acknowledges its pioneering efforts in environmental disclosure within the aerospace industry. The initiative, a significant undertaking led by Bombardier’s Aircraft Innovation team and involving multiple internal and external parties, aims to measure and communicate the environmental footprint of the company’s aircraft over their full life cycle, and embodies its spirit of progress, innovation, and leadership.

With the publication of its latest EPD in 2024, Bombardier became the only business jet manufacturer in the world to publicly disclose the environmental footprint of its entire portfolio of in-production aircraft. The EPDs are public and accessible on the company’s website.

“This initiative has set a precedent in our industry and shows how Bombardier is ahead of the curve in openly sharing the environmental information for all its aircraft,” said Sean Johnson, Vice President, Aircraft Innovation at Bombardier. “The development of the scientific methodology behind the life cycle analysis conducted on the Bombardier Global 7500 program years ago is still regarded as an exemplar among our peers. The practice of humbly sharing our environmental data to collectively explore how to drive meaningful improvement should become the new standard.”

As a crucial component of Bombardier’s extensive environmental strategy, the EPDs represent a significant step toward greater transparency. In addition to providing factual insights into optimizing the environmental performance of a product at every stage of its life cycle, the publication of EPDs is an act of accountability and offers valuable information to customers. This environmental expertise reinforces Bombardier’s advocacy efforts for the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and is worthwhile for the company’s long term EcoJet research project.

The 2025 Aviation Week Laureate Awards were celebrated on March 6, 2025, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

