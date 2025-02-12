February 12, 2025
News Ticker: Saudi businesses eye stronger ties with Pakistan as Albaik confirms expansionGoogle’s AI Empowers Karachi’s Tech Community with AI TrainingNaval chief visits ships of foreign navies participating in Exercise AMANEr Rashid’s Hunger Strike Continues as Health Declines﻿Pakistan on path of progress, prosperity: Info Minister﻿Govt committed to improve Ease of Doing Business index: Jam﻿Maryam pays tribute to Nawaz, Shehbaz on poll anniversary﻿Pakistan’s prosperity’s dream unattainable without tackling terrorism: PM﻿Sindh governor to host largest-ever Iftar this Ramazan﻿Sindh govt introduces Climate Smart Technology﻿Rs101,400 fine slapped on road safety violators﻿CM Maryam happy over revival of international cricket in Pakistan﻿KATI shocked over loss of lives in traffic accidents﻿Lanjar takes notice of citizen’s death in police custody﻿Naval chief visits ships of foreign navies participating in Exercise AMAN﻿Gaddafi Stadium Revamp Sets Stage for Cricket Extravaganza﻿PM’s aide seeks Germany’s technical support to advance Pakistan’s climate action plans﻿Acting Chairman Senate, UK’s Deputy Speaker discuss expansion of parliamentary ties﻿Shehbaz, Hamza acquitted from Ramzan Sugar Mill Case﻿Former caretaker Finance Ministers share insights on economic governance.﻿Pakistan, Trkiye forge stronger digital ties﻿Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss economic cooperation at ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Jeddah﻿Pakistan High Commission Canada marks Kashmir Solidarity Day﻿Pakistan, China call for expanding cultural exchanges﻿Pakistan, World Bank discuss strengthening climate action for sustainable future﻿Pakistan, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties﻿Shahid Burki, Shamshad Akhtar separately call on Muhammad Aurangzeb﻿Privatization process be completed within stipulated timeframe: PM﻿Pakistan, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties﻿Interior Minister condemns firing on Police Check Post in KP﻿NAHE Launches Faculty Training Programme for fresh PHDs at Lahore, Peshawar﻿Pakistan Actively Engaged in Global Climate Efforts: Ahsan﻿Pakistan, China call for expanding cultural exchanges﻿APHC thanks Pakistan for showing solidarity with Kashmiris﻿Tessori inaugurates Apni Lab in Karachi﻿Gold Prices Reach New Heights in Local and International Markets‫أسترازينيكا تحتل أعلى المراكز بين أفضل أماكن العمل بشمال أفريقيا والشام في عام 2024‫أسترازينيكا تحتل أعلى المراكز بين أفضل أماكن العمل بشمال أفريقيا والشام في عام 2024‫أسترازينيكا تحتل أعلى المراكز بين أفضل أماكن العمل بشمال أفريقيا والشام في عام 2024‫أسترازينيكا تحتل أعلى المراكز بين أفضل أماكن العمل بشمال أفريقيا والشام في عام 2024﻿Karachi Hosts Challenge Cup Football Tournament﻿Journalists protest against closure of Bol TV Quetta Bureau﻿Romina Urges Global Action to Protect Wetlands﻿Anti-smuggling crackdown to yield positive results soon: Naqvi﻿Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to enhance cooperation﻿Pakistan’s first public sector Autism School near completion in Lahore﻿NA Speaker, Interior Minister Discuss Political Climate and Economic Progress﻿Tarar terms ‘Uraan Pakistan’ project key for country’s progress﻿Man killed, other injured in road accident near Duki﻿NA Speaker, Interior Minister discuss matters of mutual interest﻿Country needs to defend its products against foreign goods: PDP chief﻿JI leader terms Cholistan Canal project more dangerous than Kalabagh Dam﻿Kashmiris facing worst Indian state terrorism: Mushaal﻿Four levies men among five killed in bomb blast near Dera Ismail Khan﻿SIFA promoting Electric Vehicles: Report﻿Tarar pledges to modernize institutions of MOIB﻿Teenager boy killed, another injured in Talhar road accident﻿PM formally launches first anti-polio drive of 2025﻿Woman, man injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Khairpur﻿Senate Chairman, Austrian FM discuss strengthening economic ties﻿Education-Industry collaboration key to Pakistan’s youth development: Ahsan﻿Interior Minister pays tribute to 18 martyred FC Balochistan soldiers﻿Ghani visits Transformation Child Rebuilding Center﻿FIA being revamped to curb human trafficking: Naqvi﻿Naqvi inaugurates new passport office﻿Tessori visits Tajikistan stall at Expo Center﻿PTI Sindh announces protest drive against ‘stolen mandate’﻿Kenyan Deputy HC underscore need to remove trade barriers﻿Police Constable Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Quetta﻿Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise﻿Law minister chairs a meeting to amend laws to reform fisheries sector﻿Info Minister vows to further strengthen Pak-China ties﻿PM calls for improving quality of local materials to boost exports﻿Rwanda allows entry for stranded Pakistanis:FO﻿Interior Minister salutes bravery of martyred Major, Sepoy﻿Funeral prayer of martyred Major Hamza Israr offered at Chaklala Garrison﻿Pakistan can learn from China’s model of development: Minister﻿Chairman PMYP calls for harnessing youth’s potential﻿Flyover at Jinnah Avenue to be completed by Feb’s second week: Interior Minister﻿HEC Launches Faculty Development Programme for Associate Professors of Federal and KP Universities﻿Discos instructed to fulfill legal requirements for service level agreements﻿Govt still ready for talks with PTI: Prime Minister﻿Final recommendations on ‘Rightsizing’ to be submitted soon for approval﻿NAB, OPF sign MoU for addressing complaints of overseas Pakistanis﻿Tessori criticizes negative discourse on social media﻿President, PM laud security forces for killing six Khwarij﻿Bahria Town has no direct connection with Sindh govt, tells mayor﻿Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise﻿Senate’s Chief Whip calls for strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations﻿Security forces kill six Khwarij in North Waziristan﻿Islamabad gets CAYA Secretariat, marking a new era for youth advocacy﻿Govt still ready for talks with PTI: PM﻿PN COMKAR Command Annual Efficiency Awards Ceremony Held﻿Funeral prayer of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed offered﻿Minister Shahina announces etablishment of Daycare Center at KPC﻿Saudia Concludes 2024 with Expanded Global Operations﻿British Deputy HC meets Sindh Governor﻿Tragic Incidents Claim Two Lives in Noshki areas﻿10th Anniversary of Shikarpur Imambargah Blast observed﻿Murad announces establishment of trauma centres along highways
February 12, 2025
News Ticker: Saudi businesses eye stronger ties with Pakistan as Albaik confirms expansionGoogle’s AI Empowers Karachi’s Tech Community with AI TrainingNaval chief visits ships of foreign navies participating in Exercise AMANEr Rashid’s Hunger Strike Continues as Health Declines﻿Pakistan on path of progress, prosperity: Info Minister﻿Govt committed to improve Ease of Doing Business index: Jam﻿Maryam pays tribute to Nawaz, Shehbaz on poll anniversary﻿Pakistan’s prosperity’s dream unattainable without tackling terrorism: PM﻿Sindh governor to host largest-ever Iftar this Ramazan﻿Sindh govt introduces Climate Smart Technology﻿Rs101,400 fine slapped on road safety violators﻿CM Maryam happy over revival of international cricket in Pakistan﻿KATI shocked over loss of lives in traffic accidents﻿Lanjar takes notice of citizen’s death in police custody﻿Naval chief visits ships of foreign navies participating in Exercise AMAN﻿Gaddafi Stadium Revamp Sets Stage for Cricket Extravaganza﻿PM’s aide seeks Germany’s technical support to advance Pakistan’s climate action plans﻿Acting Chairman Senate, UK’s Deputy Speaker discuss expansion of parliamentary ties﻿Shehbaz, Hamza acquitted from Ramzan Sugar Mill Case﻿Former caretaker Finance Ministers share insights on economic governance.﻿Pakistan, Trkiye forge stronger digital ties﻿Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss economic cooperation at ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Jeddah﻿Pakistan High Commission Canada marks Kashmir Solidarity Day﻿Pakistan, China call for expanding cultural exchanges﻿Pakistan, World Bank discuss strengthening climate action for sustainable future﻿Pakistan, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties﻿Shahid Burki, Shamshad Akhtar separately call on Muhammad Aurangzeb﻿Privatization process be completed within stipulated timeframe: PM﻿Pakistan, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties﻿Interior Minister condemns firing on Police Check Post in KP﻿NAHE Launches Faculty Training Programme for fresh PHDs at Lahore, Peshawar﻿Pakistan Actively Engaged in Global Climate Efforts: Ahsan﻿Pakistan, China call for expanding cultural exchanges﻿APHC thanks Pakistan for showing solidarity with Kashmiris﻿Tessori inaugurates Apni Lab in Karachi﻿Gold Prices Reach New Heights in Local and International Markets‫أسترازينيكا تحتل أعلى المراكز بين أفضل أماكن العمل بشمال أفريقيا والشام في عام 2024‫أسترازينيكا تحتل أعلى المراكز بين أفضل أماكن العمل بشمال أفريقيا والشام في عام 2024‫أسترازينيكا تحتل أعلى المراكز بين أفضل أماكن العمل بشمال أفريقيا والشام في عام 2024‫أسترازينيكا تحتل أعلى المراكز بين أفضل أماكن العمل بشمال أفريقيا والشام في عام 2024﻿Karachi Hosts Challenge Cup Football Tournament﻿Journalists protest against closure of Bol TV Quetta Bureau﻿Romina Urges Global Action to Protect Wetlands﻿Anti-smuggling crackdown to yield positive results soon: Naqvi﻿Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to enhance cooperation﻿Pakistan’s first public sector Autism School near completion in Lahore﻿NA Speaker, Interior Minister Discuss Political Climate and Economic Progress﻿Tarar terms ‘Uraan Pakistan’ project key for country’s progress﻿Man killed, other injured in road accident near Duki﻿NA Speaker, Interior Minister discuss matters of mutual interest﻿Country needs to defend its products against foreign goods: PDP chief﻿JI leader terms Cholistan Canal project more dangerous than Kalabagh Dam﻿Kashmiris facing worst Indian state terrorism: Mushaal﻿Four levies men among five killed in bomb blast near Dera Ismail Khan﻿SIFA promoting Electric Vehicles: Report﻿Tarar pledges to modernize institutions of MOIB﻿Teenager boy killed, another injured in Talhar road accident﻿PM formally launches first anti-polio drive of 2025﻿Woman, man injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Khairpur﻿Senate Chairman, Austrian FM discuss strengthening economic ties﻿Education-Industry collaboration key to Pakistan’s youth development: Ahsan﻿Interior Minister pays tribute to 18 martyred FC Balochistan soldiers﻿Ghani visits Transformation Child Rebuilding Center﻿FIA being revamped to curb human trafficking: Naqvi﻿Naqvi inaugurates new passport office﻿Tessori visits Tajikistan stall at Expo Center﻿PTI Sindh announces protest drive against ‘stolen mandate’﻿Kenyan Deputy HC underscore need to remove trade barriers﻿Police Constable Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Quetta﻿Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise﻿Law minister chairs a meeting to amend laws to reform fisheries sector﻿Info Minister vows to further strengthen Pak-China ties﻿PM calls for improving quality of local materials to boost exports﻿Rwanda allows entry for stranded Pakistanis:FO﻿Interior Minister salutes bravery of martyred Major, Sepoy﻿Funeral prayer of martyred Major Hamza Israr offered at Chaklala Garrison﻿Pakistan can learn from China’s model of development: Minister﻿Chairman PMYP calls for harnessing youth’s potential﻿Flyover at Jinnah Avenue to be completed by Feb’s second week: Interior Minister﻿HEC Launches Faculty Development Programme for Associate Professors of Federal and KP Universities﻿Discos instructed to fulfill legal requirements for service level agreements﻿Govt still ready for talks with PTI: Prime Minister﻿Final recommendations on ‘Rightsizing’ to be submitted soon for approval﻿NAB, OPF sign MoU for addressing complaints of overseas Pakistanis﻿Tessori criticizes negative discourse on social media﻿President, PM laud security forces for killing six Khwarij﻿Bahria Town has no direct connection with Sindh govt, tells mayor﻿Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise﻿Senate’s Chief Whip calls for strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations﻿Security forces kill six Khwarij in North Waziristan﻿Islamabad gets CAYA Secretariat, marking a new era for youth advocacy﻿Govt still ready for talks with PTI: PM﻿PN COMKAR Command Annual Efficiency Awards Ceremony Held﻿Funeral prayer of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed offered﻿Minister Shahina announces etablishment of Daycare Center at KPC﻿Saudia Concludes 2024 with Expanded Global Operations﻿British Deputy HC meets Sindh Governor﻿Tragic Incidents Claim Two Lives in Noshki areas﻿10th Anniversary of Shikarpur Imambargah Blast observed﻿Murad announces establishment of trauma centres along highways

Boulder Imaging Powers First CDI2-Compliant Technology for Central Banks

Boulder Imaging Powers First CDI2-Compliant Technology for Central Banks

  • February 12, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boulder Imaging, a leader in machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the world’s first Common Detector Interface 2 (CDI2)-compliant software. This pioneering software, combined with Authentix GemVision™ sensors and image processing and fitness algorithms, is designed to deliver unprecedented speed and accuracy in banknote authentication and quality assessment.

The Common Detector Interface 2 (CDI2) standard, developed by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, represents a significant advancement for central banks globally. This high-tech solution standardizes banknote inspection, reduces currency waste, optimizes quality, and lowers environmental impact by increasing the lifespan of notes in circulation.

Not only does Boulder Imaging’s software comply with the CDI2 standard, but it also exceeds the requirements in many areas. The software assesses the quality of each banknote at a rate of 40 notes per second—or more than 140,000 notes per hour—with an accuracy rate exceeding 99.99%. This commitment to excellence is validated by the company’s Intergraf certification, which ensures compliance with the highest international standards for the banknote and security industry.

“Through Boulder Imaging’s leadership, CDI2 has transitioned from a technical specification to an operational reality, increasing yield and reducing costs for central banks,” said Don Mills, president and chief operating officer at Boulder Imaging. “We remain committed to delivering innovative tools that ensure speed, accuracy, and scalability for years to come.”

The industry-wide adoption of CDI2 is expected to revolutionize currency management, enabling central banks to select the most suitable detection technologies from multiple suppliers. As the banknote industry embraces this new standard, Boulder Imaging is well-positioned to provide flexible and customizable solutions, allowing central banks to optimize their banknote management processes and accommodate future security features and materials for next-generation banknotes.

Learn more at www.boulderimaging.com/banknote

About Boulder Imaging

Founded in 1995, Boulder Imaging develops and delivers innovative machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions that transform quality assurance. With unprecedented speed, accuracy, and scalability, its inspection systems solve the toughest challenges in industries including architectural products, automotive, renewable energy, security paper, and banknotes. Headquartered in Colorado, USA, Boulder Imaging is committed to advancing machine vision technology to address complex inspection needs worldwide. For more information, visit www.boulderimaging.com.

About Authentix
As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix brings enhanced visibility and traceability to today’s complex global supply chains. For over 25 years, Authentix has provided clients with physical and software-enabled solutions to detect, mitigate, and prevent counterfeiting and other illicit trading activity for currency, excise taxable goods, and branded consumer products. The CDI2 sensors are the fifth generation of high-speed sensors that Authentix has sold to central banks. Through a proven partnership model and sector expertise, clients experience custom solution design, rapid implementation, consumer engagement, and complete program management to ensure product safety, revenue protection, and consumer trust for the best-known global brands on the market. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Tawney Eisenbraun
Marketing and Communications Manager
marketing@boulderimaging.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9356664

Boulder Imaging Powers First CDI2-Compliant Technology for Central Banks

  • February 12, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boulder Imaging, a leader in machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the world’s first Common Detector Interface 2 (CDI2)-compliant software. This pioneering software, combined with Authentix GemVision™ sensors and image processing and fitness algorithms, is designed to deliver unprecedented speed and accuracy in banknote authentication and quality assessment.

The Common Detector Interface 2 (CDI2) standard, developed by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, represents a significant advancement for central banks globally. This high-tech solution standardizes banknote inspection, reduces currency waste, optimizes quality, and lowers environmental impact by increasing the lifespan of notes in circulation.

Not only does Boulder Imaging’s software comply with the CDI2 standard, but it also exceeds the requirements in many areas. The software assesses the quality of each banknote at a rate of 40 notes per second—or more than 140,000 notes per hour—with an accuracy rate exceeding 99.99%. This commitment to excellence is validated by the company’s Intergraf certification, which ensures compliance with the highest international standards for the banknote and security industry.

“Through Boulder Imaging’s leadership, CDI2 has transitioned from a technical specification to an operational reality, increasing yield and reducing costs for central banks,” said Don Mills, president and chief operating officer at Boulder Imaging. “We remain committed to delivering innovative tools that ensure speed, accuracy, and scalability for years to come.”

The industry-wide adoption of CDI2 is expected to revolutionize currency management, enabling central banks to select the most suitable detection technologies from multiple suppliers. As the banknote industry embraces this new standard, Boulder Imaging is well-positioned to provide flexible and customizable solutions, allowing central banks to optimize their banknote management processes and accommodate future security features and materials for next-generation banknotes.

Learn more at www.boulderimaging.com/banknote

About Boulder Imaging

Founded in 1995, Boulder Imaging develops and delivers innovative machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions that transform quality assurance. With unprecedented speed, accuracy, and scalability, its inspection systems solve the toughest challenges in industries including architectural products, automotive, renewable energy, security paper, and banknotes. Headquartered in Colorado, USA, Boulder Imaging is committed to advancing machine vision technology to address complex inspection needs worldwide. For more information, visit www.boulderimaging.com.

About Authentix
As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix brings enhanced visibility and traceability to today’s complex global supply chains. For over 25 years, Authentix has provided clients with physical and software-enabled solutions to detect, mitigate, and prevent counterfeiting and other illicit trading activity for currency, excise taxable goods, and branded consumer products. The CDI2 sensors are the fifth generation of high-speed sensors that Authentix has sold to central banks. Through a proven partnership model and sector expertise, clients experience custom solution design, rapid implementation, consumer engagement, and complete program management to ensure product safety, revenue protection, and consumer trust for the best-known global brands on the market. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Tawney Eisenbraun
Marketing and Communications Manager
marketing@boulderimaging.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9356664

Boulder Imaging Powers First CDI2-Compliant Technology for Central Banks

  • February 12, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boulder Imaging, a leader in machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the world’s first Common Detector Interface 2 (CDI2)-compliant software. This pioneering software, combined with Authentix GemVision™ sensors and image processing and fitness algorithms, is designed to deliver unprecedented speed and accuracy in banknote authentication and quality assessment.

The Common Detector Interface 2 (CDI2) standard, developed by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, represents a significant advancement for central banks globally. This high-tech solution standardizes banknote inspection, reduces currency waste, optimizes quality, and lowers environmental impact by increasing the lifespan of notes in circulation.

Not only does Boulder Imaging’s software comply with the CDI2 standard, but it also exceeds the requirements in many areas. The software assesses the quality of each banknote at a rate of 40 notes per second—or more than 140,000 notes per hour—with an accuracy rate exceeding 99.99%. This commitment to excellence is validated by the company’s Intergraf certification, which ensures compliance with the highest international standards for the banknote and security industry.

“Through Boulder Imaging’s leadership, CDI2 has transitioned from a technical specification to an operational reality, increasing yield and reducing costs for central banks,” said Don Mills, president and chief operating officer at Boulder Imaging. “We remain committed to delivering innovative tools that ensure speed, accuracy, and scalability for years to come.”

The industry-wide adoption of CDI2 is expected to revolutionize currency management, enabling central banks to select the most suitable detection technologies from multiple suppliers. As the banknote industry embraces this new standard, Boulder Imaging is well-positioned to provide flexible and customizable solutions, allowing central banks to optimize their banknote management processes and accommodate future security features and materials for next-generation banknotes.

Learn more at www.boulderimaging.com/banknote

About Boulder Imaging

Founded in 1995, Boulder Imaging develops and delivers innovative machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions that transform quality assurance. With unprecedented speed, accuracy, and scalability, its inspection systems solve the toughest challenges in industries including architectural products, automotive, renewable energy, security paper, and banknotes. Headquartered in Colorado, USA, Boulder Imaging is committed to advancing machine vision technology to address complex inspection needs worldwide. For more information, visit www.boulderimaging.com.

About Authentix
As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix brings enhanced visibility and traceability to today’s complex global supply chains. For over 25 years, Authentix has provided clients with physical and software-enabled solutions to detect, mitigate, and prevent counterfeiting and other illicit trading activity for currency, excise taxable goods, and branded consumer products. The CDI2 sensors are the fifth generation of high-speed sensors that Authentix has sold to central banks. Through a proven partnership model and sector expertise, clients experience custom solution design, rapid implementation, consumer engagement, and complete program management to ensure product safety, revenue protection, and consumer trust for the best-known global brands on the market. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Tawney Eisenbraun
Marketing and Communications Manager
marketing@boulderimaging.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9356664

Boulder Imaging Powers First CDI2-Compliant Technology for Central Banks

  • February 12, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boulder Imaging, a leader in machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the world’s first Common Detector Interface 2 (CDI2)-compliant software. This pioneering software, combined with Authentix GemVision™ sensors and image processing and fitness algorithms, is designed to deliver unprecedented speed and accuracy in banknote authentication and quality assessment.

The Common Detector Interface 2 (CDI2) standard, developed by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, represents a significant advancement for central banks globally. This high-tech solution standardizes banknote inspection, reduces currency waste, optimizes quality, and lowers environmental impact by increasing the lifespan of notes in circulation.

Not only does Boulder Imaging’s software comply with the CDI2 standard, but it also exceeds the requirements in many areas. The software assesses the quality of each banknote at a rate of 40 notes per second—or more than 140,000 notes per hour—with an accuracy rate exceeding 99.99%. This commitment to excellence is validated by the company’s Intergraf certification, which ensures compliance with the highest international standards for the banknote and security industry.

“Through Boulder Imaging’s leadership, CDI2 has transitioned from a technical specification to an operational reality, increasing yield and reducing costs for central banks,” said Don Mills, president and chief operating officer at Boulder Imaging. “We remain committed to delivering innovative tools that ensure speed, accuracy, and scalability for years to come.”

The industry-wide adoption of CDI2 is expected to revolutionize currency management, enabling central banks to select the most suitable detection technologies from multiple suppliers. As the banknote industry embraces this new standard, Boulder Imaging is well-positioned to provide flexible and customizable solutions, allowing central banks to optimize their banknote management processes and accommodate future security features and materials for next-generation banknotes.

Learn more at www.boulderimaging.com/banknote

About Boulder Imaging

Founded in 1995, Boulder Imaging develops and delivers innovative machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions that transform quality assurance. With unprecedented speed, accuracy, and scalability, its inspection systems solve the toughest challenges in industries including architectural products, automotive, renewable energy, security paper, and banknotes. Headquartered in Colorado, USA, Boulder Imaging is committed to advancing machine vision technology to address complex inspection needs worldwide. For more information, visit www.boulderimaging.com.

About Authentix
As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix brings enhanced visibility and traceability to today’s complex global supply chains. For over 25 years, Authentix has provided clients with physical and software-enabled solutions to detect, mitigate, and prevent counterfeiting and other illicit trading activity for currency, excise taxable goods, and branded consumer products. The CDI2 sensors are the fifth generation of high-speed sensors that Authentix has sold to central banks. Through a proven partnership model and sector expertise, clients experience custom solution design, rapid implementation, consumer engagement, and complete program management to ensure product safety, revenue protection, and consumer trust for the best-known global brands on the market. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Tawney Eisenbraun
Marketing and Communications Manager
marketing@boulderimaging.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9356664