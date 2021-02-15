CCI Pakistan highlights its contribution to national economy through a socio-economic impact report

Islamabad, February 15, 2021 (PPI-OT): Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited (CCI Pakistan) revealed its latest socio-economic impact report at an event held in Islamabad on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The report highlighted CCI Pakistan’s contribution to the national economy as well as the impact of its domestic social investments. The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Mr. Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Advisor to the PM for Commerce, along with the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

Other notable guests included officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries, Board of Investment, Additional Attorney General of Pakistan and representatives of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), WWF Pakistan and senior management from CCI Pakistan. This detailed study was conducted by Mr. Kashif Malik, Professor Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The study provides a detailed review of CCI Pakistan’s contributions made towards the prosperity of Pakistan over the years.

Some of the key highlights of the study revealed that the brand’s value chain had generated a percentage share of 1.95% of GDP, an injection of 1.74 million in the economy for every 1 million spent by CCI Pakistan, an annual tax contribution of Rs.30 billion, additional Rs.210,000 paid by the brand’s suppliers and vendors for every 1 million paid in taxes. Further, the report also underlined massive employment opportunities generated by CCI Pakistan to engage the local workforce through 2500 direct and over 10,000 indirect employments.

Through its flagship CSR project ‘PAANI’, CCI Pakistan is providing clean drinking water to over a million beneficiaries a day by means of its 28 water filtration plants installed nationwide, while TABEER has been making waves through its women empowerment initiative, in addition to other areas of socio-economic impact as highlighted in the report.

The report findings reaffirm CCI Pakistan’s commitment as a responsible corporate citizen contributing towards the prosperity of the country. Moving forward, the company will continue to explore new avenues beneficial for the people of Pakistan as well as for the country.

