CDA Board meeting held on Friday 

Islamabad, August 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):CDA Board meeting chaired by Chairman Capital Development Authority was held at CDA Headquarters on Friday. All the members of the board participated in the meeting. Various agendas presented in the meeting were taken into consideration.

In the meeting held on Friday, Islamabad approved the feasibility study for feeder routes network in F series, G series, I series and H series sectors from University. Under this feasibility study, data will be collected from public transport survey, road inventory survey, population size, travel time and other surveys, besides evaluating the existing public transport system in Islamabad. Under this study, operational design related to the feeder routes network, stakeholders’ opinions, revenue acquisition and other issues will be worked on. This feasibility study will be completed in 45 days.

During the meeting, Capital Development Authority Board also approved the recommendations made regarding the establishment of Capital Mass Transit Authority in Islamabad. These recommendations will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action. CDA Board approved executive allowance for the officers working in the institution, similarly two cases were taken up for consideration in the CDA Board meeting on the direction of the Supreme Court.

