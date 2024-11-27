NANTONG, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– Since 2006, Tongzhou District, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, has launched a new nursery rhyme creation and promotion activity called “China in Children’s Chorus”. This innovation not only caused a warm response in the local area, but also has gradually developed into a bright business card for children’s aesthetic education nationwide in the following 18 years.
Over the past 18 years, the “China in Children’s Chorus” activity has been continuously held, attracting the wide participation of more than 7,000 primary and secondary schools inside and outside Jiangsu Province, and a total of 530,000 nursery rhyme works have been collected.
Children not only learn to create nursery rhymes, but also show their observation and creativity through this platform. They record the changes of society and the development of the times from their own perspective. For example, the song “Running” reflects the progress of the times by describing the changes in children’s transportation.
Nowadays, “China in Children’s Chorus” has formed a brand of ideological education and art cultivation for children with Jiangsu as the centre and radiating influence to the whole country.
In the future, “China in Children’s Chorus” will continue to adhere to the original intention to provide more opportunities for children to show themselves and create art, so that nursery rhymes, a traditional art form, can shine more brilliantly in the new era.
Source: CHINA IN CHILDREN’S CHORUSHINA