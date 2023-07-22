CIA Hub police seizes drug

IHUB:CIA Hub police claimed to have seized 10kg crystal drug from the possession of two alleged drug peddler in an operation conducted in Allahabad town of area of Hub in Balochistan province on Saturday.

Following the directions of SSP Hub, Murad Khan, staff of CIA Hub police under the supervision of Wahid Baloch, Incharge, CIA, Hub seized ten kilo crystal drug from the possession of two drug peddler namely Salman Askani and Naeem Askani, residents of Allahabad town in a raid conducted in Allahabad town area of Hub. Further investigation was underway.