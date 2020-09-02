(City): Lal assures wheat on discounted rates

Larkana:Provincial Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal said Monday that the Sindh food department had an adequate stocks of wheat for food needs of the Sindh province and added that wheat supply on discounted rates to flour mills and atta chakie would soon be started, so that domestic and commercial consumers do not face any difficulty in obtaining flour.

 

In a statement, Lal said that wheat would only be provided to those flour mills and atta chakies which were on the roster of food department. He further added that the Sindh cabinet would soon fix the official price of wheat for flour mills.

