Cloudy and cold weather likely in most parts of country

Karachi: Met office informed on Thursday that during the next 24 hours, cloudy and cold weather is expected in most plain parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and upper Punjab. Moderate to isolated heavy snow/rain is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galliyat.

Past 24 Hour Weather:

Cold and cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain (scow over hills) is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Punjab. Rainfall (mm): Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 07, Bacha Khan A/p 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02, Punjab: Murree 02.

Snowfall (inches): Kalam 01, Bagrote and Astore Trace.

Todays recorded lowest minimum temperatures (°C): Leh -10, Kalam, Astor -07, Gupis -05, Skardu, Parachinar, and Malam Jabba -03.