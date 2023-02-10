Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country

Karachi: Met office informed on Friday that during the next 24 hours, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain-thunderstorm with snow is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain-thunderstorm with snow occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper Punjab. Cold and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 60, Dir (upper 58 and lower 40), Saidu Sharif 46, Pattan 44, Kalam 43, Balakot 28, Parachinar 23, Kakul 18, Mirkhani 16, Mardan 12, Cherat 07, Peshawar 05, Bacha Khan Airport 04, Bannu, Drosh 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 40, Airport 39), Garhidupatta, Rawalakot, Kotli 10, Punjab: Murree 11, Mangla 05, Attock 03, Islamabad (Zero Point, Airport, Saidpur 02, Golra, Bokra 01), Chakwal, Jhelum 02, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 02, Shamsabad 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 10, Astor, Chillas 06, Gupis 05 and Bagrote 02.

Snowfall (inches): Kalam 22, Malam Jabba 20, Chitral 11, Skardu 08, Dir 05, Drosh and Gupis 03.

Today’s Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -07, Gupis, Kalam -05, Parachinar -04, Astore, Skardu, Bagrote -03, Hunza and Malam Jabba -02.