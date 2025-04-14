Renowned comedian and actor Javed Kodu, a beloved figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, has passed away following a prolonged illness.
Kodu, whose career spanned over 45 years, first captivated audiences with his debut in the 1981 stage play ‘Sauday Baaz’. His journey included over 150 productions across Punjabi and Urdu films, stage dramas, and television shows. Known for his comic timing, Kodu’s performances left a lasting impact, making him a cherished name in households across the nation.
Among his numerous works, the television drama ‘Aashiyana’ remains a fan favorite, showcasing his unique humor and acting skills. His contributions to the stage and screen brought joy to countless fans, marking the end of an era with his passing.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow over Kodu’s demise. He prayed for the late comedian’s soul and wished strength for the grieving family.