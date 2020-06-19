National

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 165,062

June 19, 2020

Islamabad, June 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): 4,944 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 165,062. These include 61,678 in Punjab, 62,269 in Sindh, 20,182 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,998 in Balochistan, 9,941 in Islamabad, 1225 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 769 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 3229 with 136 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 28,824 Corona tests were carried out during this period. 61,383 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

