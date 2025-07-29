Hundreds of aspiring cricketers gathered at the PCB Ground in Sukkur for two-day trials under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars. Male participants aged 15 to 25 from Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, and other districts were the focus.
Several dignitaries attended the event, including Sukkur District Council Chairman Syed Kamil Haider Shah, Prime Minister’s Youth Program Coordinator Fahd Shafiq, Lahore Qalandars Head Coach Riaz Afridi, and Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.B. Raja Daher.
Shah expressed gratitude for the Lahore Qalandars and Prime Minister’s Youth Program’s talent hunt initiative and promised full cooperation from Sukkur and wider Sindh. He emphasized the program’s potential to unearth cricketing talent in Sindh and pledged full support for its success.
Shafiq praised the young players’ perseverance despite the rising temperatures and thanked Shah for his assistance in Sukkur. He highlighted the Sindh government’s support and their aim to see local talent representing the country globally. He revealed upcoming joint ventures between the Sindh government, Sukkur District Council, and the Prime Minister’s Youth Program to create opportunities for youth in various sports fields. Shafiq urged the youth to utilize the Prime Minister’s Digital Hub to explore available avenues. He reiterated his commitment to providing opportunities to youth across the country. Responding to queries, he attributed Shahnawaz Dahani’s absence to fitness concerns, dismissing notions of negligence.
Afridi highlighted the talent hunt campaign’s success, mentioning the formation of five teams in Balochistan, a planned tournament, and the creation of a combined team. A similar tournament and selection process will be implemented in Sindh. Afridi observed the wealth of talent and the need to provide opportunities to promising players. He revealed the discovery of bowlers clocking 140 kph and skilled batsmen during the trials. He confirmed upcoming trials for women cricketers on July 23rd and emphasized their commitment to equal opportunities.