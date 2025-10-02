The currency exchange market witnessed significant fluctuations today, with the US Dollar (USD) reaching unprecedented levels against Pakistan rupee, causing widespread concern among traders and analysts alike.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the USD was quoted between 281.92 and 282.35, reflecting a notable increase that has sparked considerable unease in financial circles. This surge is particularly alarming as it could potentially impact import costs and exacerbate inflationary pressures.
The Euro (EUR) also experienced considerable volatility, recording figures between 330.48 and 333.60. Similarly, the British Pound (GBP) was traded between 378.91 and 382.67, further adding to the market”s unpredictable nature.
Other foreign currencies did not remain unaffected. The Japanese Yen (JPY) saw values ranging from 1.88 to 1.92, while the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SR) fluctuated between 76.88 to 77.65 and 75.08 to 75.73, respectively.
The interbank rates for USD were slightly lower, noted between 281.31 and 281.51, yet they underscore the broader trend of currency instability that is gripping the market today.