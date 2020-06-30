Diamer Basha Dam gains momentum, as WAPDA Chairman visits project

June 28, 2020

Lahore, June 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): As the mobilization and preparation of the works on strategically important Diamer Basha Dam Project are gaining momentum, the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) visited the project with a view to witness preparatory works, infrastructure development in the project area and most importantly further accelerate shifting of huge machinery and other equipment to the site.

Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Director General (DG) Maj Gen Kamal Azfar, WAPDA Member (Water) and Diamer Basha Dam Project General Manager Amir Bashir Chaudhry, official from Power China and other senior officers concerned were also present on the occasion. Apart from Power China, FWO is one of the two construction companies of the joint venture that won contract of the Main Dam and allied structures of Diamer Basha Dam Project.

During his visit to the project area, WAPDA Chairman also has a detailed round of the Main Dam site and the contractor’s camp, where machinery and equipment have been stationed to kick start construction activities on the Main Dam and the appurtenant structures. While appreciating the swift mobilization of the contractors, he expressed the hope that mobilization of the contractor to the project site will be completed very soon.

Highlighting the significance of Diamer Basha Dam Project to cope with the increasing needs of the water and electricity in the country, the Chairman urged upon the project management and the contractors to work with commitment and zeal, so that the project is completed on time. Earlier, the project management briefed the Chairman about infrastructure development, mobilization status and preparedness to initiate construction work on the Main Dam and allied structures and components.

Diamer Basha Dam is being constructed on River Indus – 40 kilometer downstream of Chilas town. The project is of paramount importance for water, food and energy security of Pakistan. It has a gross water storage of 8.1 million-acre feet (MAF) to mitigate floods and irrigate about 1.2 million acres of land. The project has an installed capacity of 4500 megawatt (MW) with annual energy generation of 18.1 billion low-cost electricity.

