Diamond jubilee celebrations of First Constituent Assembly begins from today

Islamabad, August 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):The five-day diamond jubilee celebrations to commemorate the first constituent assembly of Pakistan, are beginning at the Parliament House in Islamabad today [Wednesday]. The celebrations are meant to highlight the services of all Parliamentarians in furthering the cause of democracy and its values in the country. An elaborate plan of events has been prepared by the National Assembly Secretariat to commemorate the event in a befitting manner.

The theme of the celebrations is “Mera- Parliman-Rahbar-i-Taraqqi-o-Kamal”

The celebrations will commence today with inauguration of three-day Photographs Exhibition themed “Tarjuman-i-mazi shan-i-Hal”.

Likewise, another three-day Art and Painting Exhibition with the theme “Pak Sarzamin Shad Baad” and yet other three-day Book Exhibition with theme “Qaum, Mulk, Saltanat” would be held. The Minorities Convention would be held tomorrow, on the eve of International Day for Minorities to acknowledge the services of minorities towards progress and development of the country.

The Minorities Convention would be followed by a Convention of Women Parliamentarians with the theme” Markaz-e- Yaqeen Shaad Baad’. A Convention of Youth and Children themed “Azm-i-ali shan,” would be held on Friday.

A mega Parliamentary Convention will be held on Saturday under the theme of “Sayah-yi-Khuda-yi-Zul-Jalal.” It will signify the importance of continuity of democratic system in the country. Meanwhile, today marks the diamond jubilee of 1st Constituent Assembly of Pakistan which held its first session on 10th August 1947.

On the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the parliament being representative of masses can ensure prosperity and inclusive development in the country. He said the incumbent parliament is cognizant of its responsibilities and exercising its parliamentary oversight of the executive.

He said both the treasury and opposition benches have a vital role in strengthening parliament as it is the place where decisions are made based on the aspirations of the masses.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said the incumbent parliament is a true representative of people who would strengthen democracy and democratic norms in the country. He said the coalition government is especially focusing on bringing positive changes in the lives of common man.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk