A wave of dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while the intensity of cold will increase in mountainous areas. Some parts of Punjab face the threat of smog.
According to today’s forecast by the Meteorological Department, most areas across the country will remain dry and temperatures will drop significantly in high-altitude areas. As a result, there is a fear of deteriorating air quality in some plains of Punjab due to smog.
The temperature in Islamabad and the nearby hilly area of Murree has dropped to 7 degrees Celsius, while the temperatures in Lahore and Karachi were recorded at 15 degrees and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Peshawar, it is 12 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Quetta has dropped to 2 degrees, while the temperature in Gilgit was recorded at -1 degree. In Muzaffarabad, the temperature is a relatively cool 8 degrees.
On the other hand, cold and dry weather has also been forecast in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The temperature in Srinagar and Shopian was recorded at 2 degrees Celsius. Leh is severely cold at -5 degrees, while the temperature in Jammu is 10 degrees. The temperature in Pulwama, Anantnag, and Baramulla is 3 degrees.
This weather report serves as a reminder for citizens to take precautionary measures, especially in view of the risks of air pollution associated with smog in Punjab, while authorities continue to monitor the situation.