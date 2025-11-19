The Meteorological Department has forecast that the weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, while light fog is also expected in some plain areas of Punjab.
The department said on Monday morning that the temperature has dropped below freezing point in several northern and mountainous areas, a severe cold wave has been recorded in the region, especially in the morning and night hours.
This morning, a significant difference in temperature was recorded in major cities. One degree Celsius was recorded in Quetta while minus one degree was recorded in Gilgit. Among other cities, Islamabad had seven, Peshawar eight, and both Murree and Muzaffarabad had five degrees Celsius. In contrast, the temperature in Lahore was twelve degrees while Karachi recorded the highest at sixteen degrees Celsius.
In occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather is expected to remain dry and cold in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla. “Extremely cold” weather has been forecast for Leh, while the weather is also likely to remain dry in Jammu. This morning, the temperature was recorded at minus one degree Celsius in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Baramulla, and zero degrees in Anantnag. Leh experienced severe cold with a temperature of minus five degrees Celsius, while Jammu recorded ten degrees.