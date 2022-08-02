ECP to announce verdict in PTI’s foreign funding case today
Islamabad, August 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce its verdict pertaining to the foreign funding of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday at 10 am. The Commission had reserved its judgment on 21st of June this year.
A three-member bench of the Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, is hearing the matter. The case was filed in 2014 by PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk