Shahzar Muhammad’s stunning 197 runs highlighted the opening day of the fifth round of the PCB Regional Inter-District Senior (Karachi Region) Cricket Tournament, hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The matches, held across various Karachi grounds, saw remarkable individual performances with both bat and ball.
Muhammad”s exceptional innings, alongside Ubais ullah”s 93 and Muhammad Usman”s 140 in a separate fixture, dominated the batting displays. Simultaneously, Saad Bin Yousuf, Muhammad Raza, and Rehman Ghani showcased impressive bowling figures, each claiming five-wicket hauls.
At the KCCA Stadium, Zone-I struggled, posting a meager 83 runs in their first innings against Zone-VII, with Saad Bin Yousuf”s 5/21 dismantling their batting lineup. Zone-VII fared slightly better, reaching 108, courtesy of Muhammad Raza”s 5/26 and Rehman Ghani”s 5/29. Zone-I”s second innings concluded at 69/2.
Zone-VI, led by Muhammad Usman”s 140, amassed 286/9 against Zone-IV at the UBL Sports Complex. Zone-IV faltered in their response, finishing the day at 33/4.
At the NBP Sports Complex, Shahzar Muhammad”s breathtaking 197 propelled Zone-III to a commanding 399/7 against Zone-V. Zone-V ended the day at 29/0, with Muhammad Asif unbeaten on 25.