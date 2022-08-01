Islamabad, August 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):On the instructions of the administration of the Capital Development Authority, the teams of the Environment Wing, after the rains stopped in different parts of the city, during the recent rains in the city. The work of cutting and cleaning the growing wild vegetation, weeds including wild herbs has been started rapidly with the help of modern machinery so that the beauty of Islamabad can be maintained.

In this regard, the environment department is doing the cutting and cleaning of wild plants and herbs in various parks including green belts, highways, intersections, slopes around drains, median strips. In this case, the cutting of edible grass and herbs will continue on Sunday as well. Similarly, on the instructions of the CDA administration, the staff of the relevant departments cleaned the drains and removed the obstructions in the drainage water on various roads in the city so that in case of rain, water does not stand in any place.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk