The 1st Jansher Khan PSA Squash Tournament, presented by Sybrid Pvt Ltd and sponsored by the Markhor Squash Foundation, has reached its final stage. The tournament promises an intense finale as Muhammad Ammad and Anas Ali Shah prepare to clash at the Mushaf Squash Complex at 1600 hrs tomorrow.
On October 15, Muhammad Ammad emerged victorious in the first semifinal, defeating Saeed Abdul with a score of 3-1 after 46 minutes of play. The match featured a highly competitive start, with Ammad losing the first game 10-12 but rallying back to win the next three games 11-8, 11-3, and 11-6.
Anas Ali Shah secured his spot in the final by overcoming Abdullah Nawaz in a five-game thriller. Shah triumphed with scores of 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 11-6, and 11-4, concluding the match in 63 minutes. Both semifinal matches showcased the players’ determination and skill, setting high expectations for the final showdown.
Anticipation is building as fans and players look forward to the decisive match that will determine who lifts the trophy in this inaugural tournament.
en injured and arrested. The parties condemned what they described as state actions and declared that protests would continue until justice is served for the deceased and the canal project is terminated.