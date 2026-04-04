﻿Exchange of fire at Karachi Islamia College, 2 injured suspects arrested

Two injured suspects were arrested on Sunday after a heavy exchange of fire between police and alleged suspects near Islamia College.

According to a report issued by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jamshed Quarters Police Station, the encounter took place on the well-known M.A. Jinnah Road.

Authorities have identified the arrested individuals as Sajid son of Rehman and Saleem son of Khairal Khan. Both were taken into custody after sustaining injuries during the gunfire.

A search conducted after the incident led to the recovery of a pistol, along with its ammunition, and a motorcycle, which have now been taken into custody as evidence.

Jamshed Quarters Police have initiated a formal investigation into the matter to ascertain further details and any potential links to other criminal activities in District East.