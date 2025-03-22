News Ticker: ﻿SAPM, Uzbek envoy discuss industrial cooperation, bilateral trade﻿Pakistan Day Parade to Be Held on Limited Scale at Aiwan-e-Sadr﻿Recovery of 60 kg drugs joinly by Rangers and ANF in Karachi﻿Authority to Issue Road-Cutting Permissions Withdrawn From Towns, KMC Officials in Karachi﻿Health Minister, Gates Foundation discuss polio eradication strategies, future action plans﻿Pakistan celebrates ‘Nowruz’ at UNESCO﻿Gwadar Port Sees Boost in Trade Activities with SIFC’s Strategic Moves﻿Gwadar Port Trade Expands as SIFC Facilitates Export Growth﻿Pakistan, Denmark reaffirm to strengthening trade ties through strategic engagements﻿The Government of Balochistan Honors Levies Personnel Martyred in the Daraban Attack﻿Prime Minister’s Greetings to the Parsi Community on Nowruz﻿Traders Meet DIG Traffic Karachi to Discuss Eid Traffic Management﻿Dry and Hot Weather Expected Across Most 