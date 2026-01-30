Trending News: Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan See Fluctuations Amid Market DynamicsPACRA Assigns Initial Ratings to Mashreq Bank Pakistan, Highlighting Strong Digital Infrastructure and GovernanceFauji Fertilizer Reports Lower-Than-Expected Earnings Amid Higher CostsFauji Fertilizer Company Reports Lower-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings Despite Yearly IncreaseZong and Pak-EPA Launch Comprehensive Tree Plantation Drive in IslamabadPakistani Business Leader Warns of Economic Crisis Amid Declining InvestmentsCollector Customs Prioritizes Transparency and Efficiency in Lahore Business OperationsPakistan’s CPI Expected to Reach 5.7% in January 2026REDAMCO’s Development Initiatives on Railway Lands Highlighted at Lahore ChamberinDrive Hosts Learning Event in Karachi to Enhance Drivers’ Digital Skills﻿Severe Cold Snap Grips Balochistan as Temperatures Plummet to Nearly -9°C﻿Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Discusses Australia Series Strategy and Handling Criticism﻿Australia Confront Disjointed Build-Up for Pakistan Series Ahead of World Cup﻿CM Bugti Sees Conspiracy to Push Baloch Youth into Futile War﻿Jailed PTI Founder Undergoes Eye Procedure; Minister Asserts Perfect Health﻿Governor Urges High Court to Launch Judicial Probe into Gul Plaza Tragedy﻿Pakistan Categorically Rejects Abraham Accords, Clarifies Stance on Regional Peace Initiative﻿Pakistan’s Military Prepared to Counter All Threats Amid Evolving Warfare﻿Islamabad Pledges Action on Expat Grievances, Vows to Bolster EU Relations﻿FAO, ADB Launch $100M Initiative for People including returnees from Pakistan﻿Pakistan Takes Helm of Multinational Naval Force to Counter Illicit Trade in Indian Ocean﻿Pakistan Shocked Over Gaza’s Fragile Ceasefire, Humanitarian Crisis﻿Gilani Advocates for National Shift to Electric Vehicles Amid Economic, Green Imperatives﻿Govt Unveils Guru Nanak Expressway Project, Targets International Sikh Investment﻿Minister Directs Swift Execution of Accord With AJK Action Committee﻿Turkmenistan and Afghanistan Vow to Accelerate TAPI Gas Pipeline Project Amid Broader Economic Talks﻿Dar Voices Alarm Over Regional Developments in Call with Iranian Counterpart﻿Turkmenistan Prioritises TAPI Pipeline Construction Amid Deepening Strategic Ties with India﻿Experts Urge National Unity for Pakistan Amid Fracturing World Order﻿Public-Private Partnership Targets Ecological Threats with Mass Tree Planting in the Capital﻿Punjab University Bestows Ten Doctorates Across Diverse Disciplines﻿Aga Khan University Secures Key Recognition, Opening New Career Pathways for Pakistani Doctors﻿Lahore and Swat Veterinary Universities Forge Alliance to Bolster Academic and Research Capabilities﻿Police Officers Contest Levies Merger Citing Widespread Unrest and Blocked Promotions﻿Minister Calls for Long-Term Planning to Tackle Circular Debt Amidst ‘Tough’ Economic Measures﻿German Trade Delegation Explores Commercialisation of Sustainable University Innovations﻿PSX Plummets in Bearish Rout, Erasing Billions in Market Capitalisation﻿Pakistan Pledges to Fortify EU Trade Partnership Through GSP Plus﻿New Sea Corridors to Slash Pakistan-Africa Trade Costs by 30 Percent﻿Pakistan Risks Uninvestable Status as Foreign Investment Plummets, Warns Business Leader﻿Ride-Hailing Firm Equips Chauffeurs with Digital Skills for Economic Advancement﻿Chinese Delegation Targets Strategic Mineral Investments in Pakistan, Vision for Internationally-Listed Mining Firm Unveiled﻿Pakistan, Rwanda Target $300bn East African Market with New Maritime Corridors﻿Pakistan Eyes Singapore-Style Dispute Centre to Unclog Courts and Boost Investment﻿Vast Expanse of Railway Land Opened for Commercial VenturesPCJCCI Highlights Cosmetics and Personal Care as New CPEC Opportunity SectorTPL Properties Reports Reduced Losses in Fiscal Year 2025Mian Zahid Hussain Calls for Single-Digit Interest Rate Amid Export DeclineZong Expands Digital Education Efforts through Knowledge Platform PartnershipEU-India Trade Deal Poses Challenge to Pakistan’s Exports, Says Business LeaderPakistan’s Federal Constitution Court Rules on Super Tax, Eand Ps Set to BenefitLucky Cement Reports 18% Rise in Standalone Earnings Amid Decline in ExportsPakistan Cement Dispatches See Mixed Trends Amid Seasonal SlowdownLucky Cement Reports 6% Increase in Quarterly Earnings as Revenue Rises﻿Free Aafia Walk held in London, Aafia Convention to be held in Karachi on February 1﻿Crackdown ordered against illegal petrol pumps and unregistered religious seminaries in Khairpur﻿Pakistan Stock Market bullish, strong trading volume of nearly Rs 49 billion exchanged﻿Gold prices see extraordinary increase of Rs 21,100, price per tola exceeds Rs 550,000﻿Severe cold wave in the upper regions of the country, Gilgit, Murree, and Muzaffarabad temperatures drop below freezing point﻿Pakistan T20I Captain Among Five Promoted to Platinum Ahead of Inaugural HBL PSL Player Auction﻿Pakistan Captain Emphasises Calm Ahead of High-Stakes India Showdown﻿Simon Katich Returns to Pakistan, Joins Star-Studded Commentary Panel for Australia T20I Series﻿Peace is not just the absence of war, but living with mutual respect: Chief Minister Sindh﻿Tessori Declares Dialogue ‘Most Effective Solution’ to All Challenges, Links Peace to Development﻿PTI Alleges Widespread National Anxiety Over Imran Khan’s Health, Jail Conditions﻿Pakistan, UAE Presidents Explore Expansion of Economic, Strategic Partnership﻿FIA Headquarters’ Anti-Corruption Wing holds debate, students participate﻿Attack on the sanctity of the State of Junagadh and the Royal Family is intolerable. Junagadh Federation﻿Last 2 deceased in Gul Plaza tragedy identified through DNA, bodies handed over to relatives﻿Traffic accident in Karachi’s Korangi Mehran Town, 7-year-old child killed﻿India reluctant to join US peace initiative due to accountability fears over Kashmir, says former AJK President﻿Contaminated Water Fuelling 70 Percent of Countrywide Diseases, Warns Minister﻿School of Medicine, Dentistry and Allied Sciences established in Haripur, inaugurated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister﻿Suspected robber killed in intense exchange of fire with police in Karachi’s Orangi Town﻿2 suspected armed culprits arrested in injured condition after police encounter in Karachi’s Dalmia﻿Two suspects arrested, including one injured, after police encounter in Karachi’s Landhi﻿Villagers capture 2 armed robbers near Nasirabad, others escape﻿Loralai police attacked, officer injured, police vow to intensify crackdown﻿Armed robbery at Port Qasim petrol pump, robbers shoot security guard on resistance﻿Police encounter in Karachi’s Orangi Town, young suspect killed﻿Notorious criminal involved in serious robberies arrested with illegal weapon from Karachi’s PIB Colony﻿A person killed with a sharp-edged tool over a personal dispute in Jhang, body moved to hospital for post-mortem﻿Body found near Bans Wali Gali in Korangi 3 ½ transferred to Jinnah Hospital﻿Karachi Police encounter in Gulberg, one suspect arrested injured, accomplice escapes﻿MoU signed between Karachi Water Corporation and Chinese company on sewerage treatment and reclaimed water projects﻿Pakistan Assures Top Priority Security for Chinese Nationals to Target $8 Billion Mineral Export Goal﻿Pakistan Courts Chinese Investment to Unlock Vast Mineral Wealth and Deepen Economic TiesAKD Cement Universe Reports 2% Decline in Profitability for Q2FY26 Due to Lower PricesState Bank of Pakistan Releases Exchange Rates for January 27, 2026KIBOR Rates Show Steady Trends Across Various TenorsHonda Atlas Cars Reports 16% Increase in Quarterly Profit Amid Higher Sales VolumesPACRA Assigns Positive Ratings to AL Habib Capital Markets Amid Strong Market PerformancePakistan’s Currency Exchange Rates Released by ECAPTPL Properties Limited Reports FY25 Losses but Projects Future Growth Through REIT InvestmentsCurrency Exchange Rates Show Minor Fluctuations Amidst Market StabilityInternational Steels Reports 180% Increase in Quarterly EarningsInternational Steel Ltd Reports Strong Earnings Growth in Second Quarter FY26Saudia and Air India Forge Codeshare Agreement to Enhance Travel ConnectivityHonda Atlas Car Reports 16% Annual EPS Growth Despite Falling Short of ExpectationsPak Qatar General Takaful Limited Opens IPO Subscription to General Public