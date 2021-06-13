Federal budget gives relief to various segments: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that relief had been provided to various segments including labourers, farmers, government employees and traders in federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

While commenting on the budget here, she said that the proposed budgetary allocations showed that solving people’s problems was top priority of the government. She said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had paved the way for progress and prosperity of the country by taking solid measures to root out corruption.

Dr Firdous said, “Federal budget has been presented as per the aspirations of people and credit goes to the far-sighted vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.” She said that the provincial budget for fiscal year 2021-22 would also bring relief for the people of Punjab.