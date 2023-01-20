FIA seizes smuggled items worth millions, arrests two at Sialkot Airport

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday seized smuggled items worth millions of rupees from a passenger at the Sialkot Airport.

The seized articles included pricy mobile phones, laptops, chargers, and 7kg of expensive artificial jewellery. The suspect Haseeb had flown to Dubai from Karachi on January 17 and returned after a day. The official frisked the suspect and checked his luggage on suspicion and recovered smuggled items. An accomplice of the suspect Sadaqat was also taken into custody after being pointed out by him. Later, FIA handed over the smuggled articles to the Customs Authority.