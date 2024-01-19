Gilgit Baltistan govt decides to establish its own BISE

ISLAMABAD:,,, The Government of Gilgit Baltistan has decided to establish its own Intermediate and Secondary Education Board.

The committee formed on the directives of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan visited Peshawar to examine the Intermediate and Secondary Education Board's working mechanism.

The Chairman of the Peshawar Board briefed the committee members about different sections and working of the provincial education board.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a region administered by Pakistan as an administrative territory. It borders Azad Kashmir to the south, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the west, Afghanistan to the north, China to the east and northeast, and the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to the southeast.