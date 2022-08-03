Government may send reference to SCP after notifying PTI as foreign funded party: Law Minister

Islamabad, August 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar says the government may send a reference to Supreme Court after notifying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as a foreign funded political party. Addressing a press conference along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad, he said the Ministries of Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Justice and the Interior would consider each word of the Election Commission’s decision in detail and the law would take its course.

The Minister said the PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court with reference to PTI Chief Imran Khan using prohibited funds to create chaos and disorder in the country, on which the apex court has stated that the Election Commission would examine this matter.

