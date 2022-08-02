Government to implement ECP’s verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case as per law: Marriyum
Islamabad, August 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the federal government will implement Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case as per the law.
In a statement on Tuesday, she said the verdict of Election Commission has confirmed the crimes of Imran Khan who received foreign funding from various countries including Israel, India, the US and Canada. She said Imran Khan is not Sadiq and Ameen, demanding him to resign from party chairman seat. She said Imran Khan stoked anarchy in Pakistan through illegal foreign funding.
