﻿Govt continuing operation against power pilferage

The relevant government departments are continuing operation against the power pilferage.

According to the latest statistics, ninety-one billion rupees have been collected from across the country and more than sixty nine thousand electricity thieves have been arrested.

Over the last one week or so, the concerned departments collected 0.13 billion rupees from electricity thieves in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Islamabad.

As many as 0.272 billion rupees were recovered from Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta and tribal districts.