SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 5, 2024 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– In this vast land of China, Yanzhao land (Hebei Province) attracts the world’s attention with its unique charm. Hebei, a land with a long history and full of vitality, is welcoming every foreign friend to study, work and live here with an open attitude and an inclusive mind. In recent years, ‌‌international students have increasingly chosen to come to Hebei for further study. They not only pursue their academic dreams, but also become a bridge between Chinese and foreign cultures, contributing an important force to the opening-up and cooperation of Hebei and even China.

Mohammad Abbas is a talented young man from Pakistan. He is an outstanding representative of the many international students who are pursuing their dreams in Hebei. Abbas has been in Hebei since 2008. After completing his undergraduate and master’s degrees at Hebei North College, he earned his PhD from Hebei Medical University in 2020 and then returned to Hebei North College to work. He has spent 16 years studying and working in Hebei. In the past sixteen years, Abbas has not only made a leap in his professional ability, but has also deeply realized the richness and unlimited possibilities of education in Hebei and China.

In Hebei, Abbas not only gained knowledge, but also friendship and love. He established a deep emotional connection with Chinese teachers and students, and regarded Hebei as his “second hometown”. It is this indissoluble affection that prompted him to decide to stay in Hebei North College to teach after his doctoral graduation. He is committed to guiding the internship of international students, providing them with valuable practical opportunities and career planning guidance. With his help, many international students successfully passed the physician qualification exam and returned to their home countries to become leaders in the medical field. This not only enhances the visibility and influence of Hebei North College in the field of international medical education, but also builds a bridge between Chinese and foreign medical exchanges.

Abbas’s story is a microcosm of Hebei’s openness and inclusiveness to the outside world. His experience demonstrates the trajectory of personal growth, while mapping out Hebei’s positive achievements in international humanistic exchanges. During the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Abbas actively participated in providing English training for doctors, contributing to the enhancement of Hebei’s international image and service capacity. His efforts and achievements were widely recognized by the society and he was awarded the 2022 Yanzhao Friendship Award. This honor is not only his personal recognition, but also the affirmation of Hebei’s international education environment and friendly atmosphere.

Abbas’s academic achievements are equally impressive. He has published a number of medical papers in international journals, demonstrating his profound attainments in the field of medical research, and providing many lessons and references for Hebei’s medical research work. These achievements have enhanced Hebei’s academic status and strengthened its voice in the international medical community.

Abbas’ story has inspired more international students to choose Hebei as the starting point or home for their academic careers. Hebei is attracting more and more overseas talents with its open policy, high quality education resources, rich cultural heritage and unlimited development opportunities. They are learning new knowledge, exchanging cultures and drawing a new chapter of opening up and cooperation of Hebei and even China.

Hebei is embracing the world with a more open attitude, attracting more and more international talents to realize their dreams and create value here. Hebei’s tolerance and openness has not only injected new vitality into its own development, but also written a colorful chapter in promoting friendly exchanges between China and foreign countries, promoting Hebei’s foreign trade and cooperation, and enhancing Hebei’s global influence. In the future, Hebei will continue to uphold the concept of openness and inclusiveness, and work hand in hand with international talents to create a more brilliant future.

Source: GWICC