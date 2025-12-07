The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has announced the phased elimination of loadshedding for 68 feeders across the province.
In a joint meeting held today in Makli, attended by company officials and elected representatives, HESCO Chief Faizullah Dahri formally announced the end of loadshedding for an initial 22 feeders in 13 districts as the first phase of this initiative. The company aims to make a total of 68 feeders free from power outages in the next phase.
Addressing the gathering, Dahri acknowledged that HESCO and its counterpart SEPCO have been notorious for power theft in Sindh. He stated that the new policy is designed to counter this impression and appealed to the public to ensure regular payment of their electricity bills and refrain from electricity theft.
Speaking at the ceremony, MNA Ayaz Shah Shirazi and Provincial Minister Riaz Shah Shirazi termed the move to end loadshedding on the Makli and Thatta feeders a positive performance. However, they urged HESCO to reconsider its practice of sending heavy and detection bills to consumers and demanded relief so that citizens can easily pay their utility bills.
During the ceremony, an agreement was also reached between the HESCO administration and the Makli Housing Society. It was announced that the newly established Doolah Darya Khan feeder in Thatta is now completely exempt from scheduled loadshedding.
The HESCO chief also mentioned that another new feeder in Thatta, named after a historical figure “Jam Tamachi,” will become loadshedding-free in the coming days.
The ceremony was attended by HESCO Laar Division Superintendent Engineer Gulzar Dasti, XEN Thatta Imran Shaikh, SDO Makli Shafi Muhammad Memon, PD Construction Lal, and political leaders Imtiaz Qureshi and Abdul Hameed Soomro.