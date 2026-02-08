Lahore: Ibrahim Fibres Limited, a leading manufacturer of Polyester Staple Fibres (PSF) and yarn, has maintained its entity ratings, reflecting its resilience in a competitive market. The company's continued focus on innovation and technological advancement underscores its commitment to maintaining a significant presence in Pakistan's textile industry.
According to The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited, Ibrahim Fibres Limited operates with state-of-the-art facilities that support its extensive production capacity. The company produces 390,600 tons of PSF annually and holds a dominant 76% share of local PSF production. Despite a slight decrease in market share for local PSF consumption to approximately 38.5% in CY25, the overall demand for PSF grew by 8.3% due to increased reliance on man-made fibers amid a domestic cotton shortfall.
The market dynamics have been influenced by a surge in competitively priced PSF imports, which have increased by approximately 23.5% year-over-year, capturing about 50% of market penetration. This influx of imports has challenged domestic producers, including Ibrahim Fibres, impacting their pricing power and leading to a reported 14% annualized decline in revenue for the first nine months of CY25.
Despite these challenges, Ibrahim Fibres Limited is investing in cost efficiency through Balancing, Modernization, and Replacement, process automation, and strategic capital expenditures. The company's strong financial risk profile, supported by robust cash flows and low-leverage capital structure, remains a critical factor in sustaining its market position. The Ibrahim Group's financial support further bolsters the company's stability. The ratings will continue to depend on the company's ability to navigate the evolving market landscape while achieving growth and profitability.
