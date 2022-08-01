Important meeting related to the Environment Wing held on Sunday at F-9 Park 

Islamabad, August 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):On the instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority, under the chairmanship of Member Finance CDA, an important meeting related to the Environment Wing was held on Sunday at F-9 Park, all the officers of Environment wing participated. During the meeting, a detailed review of Muharram Al Haram arrangements including the ongoing planting campaign in the city was also taken. Similarly, a detailed report of other ongoing projects including horticulture work, construction of various parks in the city was also sought from the concerned officers.

On this occasion, the officers of the relevant departments presented their performance reports to the member finance and told that this year in the rainy season, Margalla Hills National Park, Simly Dam, various parks, green belts, slopes along the roads and other places. Keeping in view the regional climate, tree-like saplings of various sizes ranging from 6 feet to 10 feet in height have been planted. He was further informed that more than 70 percent of the target has been met while 30 percent of the work will be completed before the fixed deadline 14 August.

During the briefing, they were further told that after the rains stopped in different parts of the city, the teams of the Environment Wing also started cutting and cleaning the wild plants and weeds that grew during the recent rains throughout the city and cleaning them with modern machinery. Help has been started rapidly so that the beauty of Islamabad can be maintained. In this regard, the work of cutting and cleaning of wild plants and herbs in various parks including all green belts, highways, intersections, slopes around drains, median strips will be completed next week by the Department of Environment.

On this occasion, the member finance of the Capital Development Authority issued instructions to the concerned officers and said that all the main highways, green belts, median strips along with the horticulture works on the slopes along the roads should be completed expeditiously. Similarly, the work of cutting edible grass and herbs should also be completed in 3 to 4 days. He further said that high quality of work should be ensured at all times and any kind of negligence or carelessness in this regard will not be tolerated.

