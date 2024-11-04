Indian troops have launched massive search operations in Bandipora and Poonch in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, an official said that the search operation was extended to the adjacent areas while the vehicles were being frisked by the Indian forces’ personnel.
Besides Bandipora, a search operation was also launched by the Indian forces in the Mendhar area of Poonch district. The cordon and search operations were going on till last reports came in.