Indian troops martyr three youth in Rajouri

January 2, 2020

Jammu, January 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district. The operation launched by the troops on Tuesday was going on till last reports came in.

Earlier, two Indian soldiers identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghu Nath and Rifleman Arjun Magar were killed in an attack in the same area on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Indian police during a house raid arrested a youth in Gund area of Ganderbal district.

