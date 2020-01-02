Rain/Snow predicted in the country in coming days

January 2, 2020

Islamabad, January 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Met Office informed that a shallow westerly wave is presently affecting upper parts of the country and may persist in northern parts till Saturday. Followed by another strong rain/snowfall bearing weather system from Sunday to Wednesday. Under the influence of these weather systems following weather is expected:

Thursday to Saturday

Scattered rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in North Balochistan (Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Pashin, Lora Lai, Kholo, Barkhan, Ziarat districts), Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Haripur and Abbottabad districts), during Thursday (Evening) to Friday. Light rain is also expected at isolated places in Attock, Rawalpindi districts, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period. Light rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Mahnsera and Kohistan districts on Saturday. Snowfall is also expected in Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Sunday to Tuesday

Widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan during Sunday and Monday.

Widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday (night) to Tuesday (Night).

Rain is also expected in districts of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur on Monday. Light rain is also expected in districts of Karachi on Monday (Night).

Note: Moderate to heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Lora Lai, Kholo, Zhob and hill torrents of D.G. Khan during Sunday (night) and Monday. Moderate to heavy snowfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts during Monday to Tuesday. Murree, Galliayat may also receive moderate to heavy snowfall during the period. Foggy conditions are likely to subside during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

