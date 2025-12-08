President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto is arriving in Islamabad tomorrow on a two-day official visit, a trip viewed as a major opportunity to deepen Pakistan-Indonesia relations as both countries commemorate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic partnership.
According to an official report today, the visit is being undertaken on the special invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. A high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials will accompany the Indonesian leader.
During the stay, President Subianto will hold delegation-level discussions with the Prime Minister, focusing on broadening cooperation across trade, investment, defence, health, IT, climate, education and cultural exchanges. Strengthening collaboration at regional and global forums will also feature in the talks.
The Indonesian President is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari as well as the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.
Both sides are expected to formalize several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the visit, reflecting the shared intention to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.
Pakistan and Indonesia have maintained close and cordial relations rooted in common values and mutual interests. Officials view the upcoming engagements as a meaningful step toward diversifying ties and advancing long-term strategic collaboration.