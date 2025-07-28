Trending News: ﻿Global Palm Oil Price Drops in Global Market, Benefit Not Passed on to Public in Pakistan: Islamabad Chamber﻿IIUI Supports HEC’s Digital Leap In Higher Education﻿Inter-Academy Girls, Boys Basketball Tournament Finals to be Played Today﻿PSL playing key role in promotion of cricket, Sindh Energy Minister﻿National Junior Paddle Championship to commence from July 31﻿Whenever elections are held, the public will stage a silent revolution like February 8: PTI﻿Chaudhry Saud Sultan’s book ‘The Forgotten Narrative of Jammu and Kashmir’ published﻿PM Orders Immediate Work on Gwadar Safe City Project﻿Jattak Vows Unwavering Service To Public In Quetta Open Court﻿Tribute Paid to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider on Martyrdom Anniversary﻿Pakistan seeks peaceful solution to Kashmir and Palestine issues﻿Strike to be observed in Azad Kashmir on August 5 against Indian action﻿Pak-US Relations in Promising Phase: Sardar Masood﻿Sindh Governor Pays Tribute to Captain Sarwar Shaheed’s Bravery and Sacrifice﻿Governor Tessori Lauds Valor Of Captain Sarwar Shaheed﻿Governor Declares Independence Day Event A Symbol Of National Unity And Inclusion﻿World Bank delegation visits Karachi Yellow Line project, exchanges views with Sharjeel Inam﻿Sibi Swelters Under Severe Heatwave, Dozens Hospitalized﻿Balochistan National Party Leader Condemns Targeted Killings of Three Party Members﻿Hundreds Vie For ICCBS Graduate Programs﻿Police Foundation Schools Partner With American Lycetuff For Enhanced Education﻿PDP Chief Demands KTC Revival﻿Concern over harassment incidents in educational institutions and offices: Nizam-e-Mustafa Party﻿Balochistan’s People’s Ownership Rights Over Coast and Resources Should Be Recognized: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿Pakistan Islamic Medical Association Launches Hepatitis Awareness Campaign﻿Balochistan Launches Urgent Polio Vaccination Drive﻿Police Officers Suspended After Robbery﻿Islamabad Police Recover Missing Children﻿Youth Killed in Lyari, Karachi; Zimbabwean Ambassador Meets Sindh Governor, Invites to Consulate Inauguration﻿Young man dies of electrocution in Naushahro Feroze﻿Hasan Khiyal Mushaira held at V Trust, Gulshan-e-Iqbal under National Media Foundation﻿PCB Karachi Region's Sixth Round of Matches Starts Today﻿JUP Central, Provincial, and District Elections to be Completed by December; Committees Formed﻿State writ challengers will be dealt with iron hands: Federal Interior Minister﻿Counter Terrorism Department Neutralizes Three India-Backed Terrorists In Swat﻿Ownership Documents of Nine Newly Built Houses Distributed Among Flood-Affected Families of Tando Jam﻿Asif Zardari is a symbol of wisdom, courage and reconciliation, Sindh Chief Minister﻿Pakistan Leads Global Mangrove Conservation Efforts, Minister Says﻿Global Telecom Company 'Peace Cable' Invited to Invest in Pakistan's Fiber Optic Network﻿Prime Minister Unveils Youth Employment Program Outline﻿Review Meeting Held on Progress of Project to Make 1200 Villages Model Villages in Punjab﻿Mangroves To Generate Millions In Carbon Credits For Pakistan﻿New EPZA Chief Discusses Revitalization Strategies With Prime Minister's Advisor﻿Auction of scrap from closed power plants fetches Rs46.73 billion﻿Karachi Pipri Pumping Station Feeders Partially Suspended﻿Cloudburst, Landslide Trap Hundreds In Kaghan Valley; All Rescued Islamabad Police Introduces Mobile Application to Serve Citizens﻿Those Working for Social Justice Are Viewed with Appreciation: Sindh Human Rights Department﻿Sindh Women's Development Minister Takes Notice of Female TikToker's Murder in Ghotki﻿Sindh High Court Chief Justice Visits JPMC Karachi, Officials Briefed﻿Workshop held at Punjab University to enhance research skills through effective use of software﻿Karachi: Police Encounter in Gulshan-e-Maymar, One Suspect Injured, Another Escapes﻿6 Injured in 2 Karachi Violence Incidents, 4 Suspects Arrested in Police Encounters﻿Pak Colony Police Conducts Search Operation Against Criminals in Jahanabad﻿Imran Khan Appeals Bail Rejection In May 9 Cases To Supreme Court﻿Gold price per tola decreased by 300 rupees﻿Pakistani Rupee Declines Against Global Currencies﻿Balochistan Announces New Commissioners For Naseerabad, Loralai Divisions﻿Jamaat-E-Islami Long March From Quetta To Islamabad Encounters Roadblocks﻿JICA-Funded GBV Survivors Project Shows Promising Progress In First Six Months﻿World Bank Vice President Reaffirms Support For Pakistan﻿SECP Steps Up Penalty Recovery Drive, Recoups Millions﻿World Bank Review Progress Of Pakistan's Key Dam Projects﻿NA Panel Demands Urgent Banking Reforms For BISP Beneficiaries﻿Tajik Military Leader Visits Pakistan To Enhance Defense Cooperation﻿Family Threatens Protest for Recovery of Missing Person﻿Deputy Mayor Celebrates President Zardari's Birthday﻿Heatwave Grips Balochistan, Rain Expected In Northern Districts﻿AIG unveils addition of 470 officers to Karachi Police force﻿Fatal Shooting Claims Life In Suhbatpur District﻿Utility Stores Strike Continues, Workers Demand Action﻿Traders, Islamabad Administration Collaborate for Independence Day Festivities﻿Four Sisters Drown in Duki River﻿Dow Lab Expands Healthcare Access In Karachi's Shoe Market﻿NUML Forges Partnerships To Enhance Student Employability And Media Training﻿CJP Mulls Two-Shift Courts, AI Integration In Judiciary﻿Dollar, Euro, And Pound Surge Against Rupee﻿Nestlé Pakistan Revenue Dips Amidst Tax Hikes﻿HBL And GIKI Explore Partnership For Innovation And Talent Development﻿KATI Demands Interest Rate Cut To Revive Ailing Industry﻿KCCI Chief Demands Drastic Interest Rate Cut To Revive Pakistan's Economy﻿Business Leader Demands 6% Interest Rate To Revive Pakistani Industry﻿SBP Streamlines Account Opening, Mandates Digital Payments For Merchants﻿Pakistan Poised To Launch Groundbreaking Competitive Energy Market﻿Immediate Arrest Ordered After Bail Rejection By Supreme Court﻿Immediate Arrest Mandatory After Bail Rejection: Supreme Court Declares Delay Unacceptable﻿Supreme Court Denies Bail To Accused In Umerkot Murder﻿Major Terror Attack Averted In Rawalpindi: Dangerous Militant Arrested﻿SCO Summit Underscores Media's Role In Fostering Harmony﻿Sindh Seeks US Aid For Over 20,000 Flood-Ravaged Schools, Healthcare﻿PTI Marches For Imran's Freedom, Vows To Fight For Sindh's Rights﻿Punjab Universities Set For Major Transformation, International Campuses Eyed﻿Governor Supports MQM Graduate Forum's Proposals for Independence Day Festivities﻿Gwadar Port Projected To Generate $850 Million Through Seafood, Date Exports