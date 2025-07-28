The SSWMB Inter-Academy Basketball Tournament concludes tonight at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court with the girls’ and boys’ championship games. The boys’ finalists, Javed Memon Academy and Abdul Nasir Academy, secured their spots after thrilling semi-final victories.
Javed Memon Academy defeated Mumtaz Ahmed Academy 29-20, led by Haris Shahid’s 14 points. Ahsan Iqbal contributed 9 points and Huzaifa added 4. For Mumtaz Ahmed Academy, Abdul Rafey’s 14 points weren’t enough to overcome the deficit. Abdulahadi and Hamdan scored 2 points each.
In the other semi-final, Abdul Nasir Academy edged out Amjad Ali Academy 25-18. Muhammad Moaz was the top scorer with 14 points, followed by Naeem with 4 and Roshan with 2. For Amjad Ali Academy, Abdul Samad scored 9 points, while Samir Saleem had 7 and Abdulahadi chipped in with 2.
SSWMB MD Tariq Ali Nizami will present awards and cash prizes after the final matches, which begin at 8:30 pm. Commissioner Karachi’s Director Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan and other prominent sports personalities are expected to attend the closing ceremony. The tournament’s referees and technical officials included Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif, Muhammad Ashraf, Zafar Iqbal, Zeema Khatoon, and Naeem Ahmed. The players met AC Revenue Sajjad Abro before the semi-final games, also attended by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Faisal Amjad Ali Khan, Amin Pasha, Sultan Jeeb, and others.