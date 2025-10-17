Trending News: ﻿Currency Market – Rupee Remains Under Pressure as Dollar and Pound Sterling Gain Ground﻿Stock Market – KSE-100 Climbs on Soaring Volume as Investor Activity Intensifies﻿International Relations – Pakistan Pushes for Broader Economic Partnership With United States, Eyes Key Sector Investments﻿Currency Market – Rupee Remains Under Pressure as Dollar and Pound Sterling Gain Ground﻿International Relations – Pakistan Pushes for Broader Economic Partnership With United States, Eyes Key Sector Investments﻿Stock Market – KSE-100 Climbs on Soaring Volume as Investor Activity Intensifies﻿13 suspects arrested, including Afghans illegally traveling to Iran by sea﻿Taxation – FBR Grants Final 16-Day Extension for Income Tax Returns, Warns of No Further Delays﻿Protecting Autonomy and Dignity of Visually Impaired is Government’s Priority, President of Pakistan﻿Diplomatic Affairs – Top Diplomats Vow to Bolster Pakistan-Sri Lanka Relations﻿Trade and Commerce – Pakistan Taps Egyptian Suez Canal Expertise in a Major Push to Expand Regional Maritime Trade﻿Judicial News – Pakistan’s first evening court established in Abbottabad,, Peshawar High Court’s Chief Justice inaugurated﻿Parliamentary Affairs – Senate Panel Blasts CDA Officials’ Absence, Demands Urgent Completion of Lodges Project﻿Diplomatic Relations – Pakistan and Rwanda Forge New Alliances in Tech, Trade, and Soccer﻿Defense – Pakistan Army Responds Forcefully, Inflicting Heavy Losses on Afghan Taliban in Border Skirmish﻿Foreign Relations – Pakistan Seeks Australian Expertise to Boost Agriculture and Meat Exports﻿Brave soldiers like Martyr Asif Qureshi are the pride of the nation::Senator Aajiz Dhamrah﻿Ceasefire in Gaza, implementation of 20-point peace framework is a ray of hope :: Former President AJK﻿The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, Karachi, cannot be forgotten: Peoples Youth Organization﻿Diplomatic Relations – Pakistan Pushes to Bolster Economic and Parliamentary Ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina﻿National Assembly Speaker expresses condolences on the demise of former Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani﻿Agha Siraj Durrani’s Demise a ‘Great Loss’ to Politics, Laments Senate Chairman﻿Death of Agha Siraj Durrani is a ‘great loss’ for Sindh’s politics: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional﻿Agha Siraj Durrani’s services will always be remembered: Pakistan Peoples Party﻿Minorities Peoples Alliance Pakistan has proposed the establishment of a ‘Minority Ideological Council’﻿Agha Siraj Durrani’s political, parliamentary, and public services will be remembered: Governor Sindh﻿Agha Siraj Durrani was a dignified and principled political figure: Barrister Murtaza Wahab﻿Gilani Denounces Israeli ‘Massacre,’ Rallies Muslim World for Collective Palestinian Support﻿Card Games – National Bridge Elites to Vie for Top Honors at Inaugural Karachi Tournament﻿Cricket – Lahore Blues and Rawalpindi to Battle for National U19 Cup Title and PKR 2 Million Prize﻿Karachi’s Power Monopoly to Continue as NA Committee Shelves Multi-Vendor Bill Until 2026﻿Social Issues – Pakistan Confronts Deepening Food Crisis Amid Climate Shocks and Soaring Prices﻿Global Rankings – Pakistani Passport Slips to Fourth Weakest in the World, Granting Access to Only 33 Countries﻿Climate Action – Sindh has launched a historic project to construct 2.1 million Climate Resilient Homes: Mayor﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan Secures Seat on UN Human Rights Council for 2026-2028 Term﻿Child Development – Global Experts Declare Raising Children a ‘Societal Imperative’﻿Child Development – Nurturing next generation is a collective societal responsibility: moot told﻿Stock Market – KSE-100 Climbs on Soaring Volume as Investor Activity Intensifies﻿International Relations – Pakistan Pushes for Broader Economic Partnership With United States, Eyes Key Sector Investments﻿Currency Market – Rupee Remains Under Pressure as Dollar and Pound Sterling Gain Ground﻿Ceasefire in Gaza, implementation of 20-point peace framework is a ray of hope :: Former President AJK﻿Diplomatic Relations – Pakistan Pushes to Bolster Economic and Parliamentary Ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina﻿Agha Siraj Durrani was a dignified and principled political figure: Barrister Murtaza Wahab﻿Agha Siraj Durrani’s services will always be remembered: Pakistan Peoples Party﻿Gilani Denounces Israeli ‘Massacre,’ Rallies Muslim World for Collective Palestinian Support﻿The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, Karachi, cannot be forgotten: Peoples Youth Organization﻿Agha Siraj Durrani’s Demise a ‘Great Loss’ to Politics, Laments Senate Chairman﻿Minorities Peoples Alliance Pakistan has proposed the establishment of a ‘Minority Ideological Council’﻿Agha Siraj Durrani’s political, parliamentary, and public services will be remembered: Governor Sindh﻿National Assembly Speaker expresses condolences on the demise of former Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani﻿Death of Agha Siraj Durrani is a ‘great loss’ for Sindh’s politics: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional﻿Brave soldiers like Martyr Asif Qureshi are the pride of the nation::Senator Aajiz Dhamrah﻿Taxation – FBR Grants Final 16-Day Extension for Income Tax Returns, Warns of No Further Delays﻿Diplomatic Relations – Pakistan and Rwanda Forge New Alliances in Tech, Trade, and Soccer﻿Foreign Relations – Pakistan Seeks Australian Expertise to Boost Agriculture and Meat Exports﻿Diplomatic Affairs – Top Diplomats Vow to Bolster Pakistan-Sri Lanka Relations﻿Trade and Commerce – Pakistan Taps Egyptian Suez Canal Expertise in a Major Push to Expand Regional Maritime Trade﻿Parliamentary Affairs – Senate Panel Blasts CDA Officials’ Absence, Demands Urgent Completion of Lodges Project﻿Defense – Pakistan Army Responds Forcefully, Inflicting Heavy Losses on Afghan Taliban in Border Skirmish﻿Protecting Autonomy and Dignity of Visually Impaired is Government’s Priority, President of Pakistan﻿Judicial News – Pakistan’s first evening court established in Abbottabad,, Peshawar High Court’s Chief Justice inaugurated﻿Rural women are playing a prominent role in agriculture, handicrafts, and social services: Sindh Governor﻿Pakistan Slams Indian Military’s ‘Delusional Propaganda’ Ahead of Elections, Warns of Instability﻿Chairman Senate Urges Creation of a Barrier-Free Society for the Visually Impaired﻿DEMISE – Gilani Shocked Over Demise of Agha Siraj Durrani﻿LOAN PACT- IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement for $1.2 billion loan﻿Online Billing, E-filing, Finance Management Information, and Finance System Introduced in Balochistan﻿Pakistan Vows to Defend Borders ‘at all Costs’ After Afghan Taliban Attack﻿Foreign Relations – Pakistan’s Leadership Denounces Unprovoked Afghan Cross-Border Attacks﻿Border Security – Pakistan Repels Coordinated Taliban Border Attacks; Dozens of Militants Reportedly Killed﻿Providing a dignified and safe environment for visually impaired individuals is the government’s priority: Governor Sindh﻿Islamabad Police Intensify Crackdown on Traffic Violations to Ensure Public Safety﻿Sindh government will take immediate action to solve the problems of the minority community: Shyam Sundar Advani﻿Senior officer’s vehicle seized, driver arrested, case registered for traffic law violation near Sindh Secretariat﻿Islamabad Authorities Launch City-Wide Security Overhaul With Zero-Tolerance Crime Policy﻿CPO Gujranwala visits the home of injured SHO Imran to inquire after his health﻿Climate Action – Karachi Mayor Unveils Historic 2.1 Million Climate-Resilient Homes Project﻿The government should take into its custody the properties of Afghans who have returned to their homeland: Awami National Party﻿Authorities! For God’s sake, fix Karachi’s roads, legendary film star Mustafa Qureshi﻿Peoples Party is taking practical steps at the Union Council level: Spokesperson for Mayor Karachi﻿Regional Security – Deadly Border Clashes Halted as Pakistan Agrees to 48-Hour Truce with Afghanistan﻿Several incidents of firing, theft, and robbery in Khairpur, 2 people killed in a group clash﻿Paddy Farmers’ Protest and Sit-in Against Rice Mill Owners and Commission Agents in Talhar﻿Immediate eviction of illegal occupants from Sukkur Cattle Colony plots ordered﻿Economic Diplomacy – Egypt Offers Suez Canal Expertise to Bolster Pakistan’s Maritime Trade Ambitions﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan Vows Renewed Human Rights Push After Dominant UN Council Victory﻿Cultural Diplomacy – Pakistan and Turkmenistan Poised to Sign Major Cultural Pact﻿Regional Security – Pakistan Cautions of ‘Intense Response’ to Indian Military’s ‘Provocative Propaganda’﻿Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad visits Naushahro Feroze, reviews anti-polio campaign﻿Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur achieves high score in HEC performance report﻿University Rankings – University of Haripur Ranked Top Young University in Pakistan in Global Debut﻿Academic Innovation – University Program Fortifies Academia-Industry Ties to Enhance Student Learning and Research﻿Higher Education – Engineering Students Gain Crucial Industry Insight at Millat Tractors﻿Higher Education – Karachi University Student Initiative Announces Rs 20 Million Scholarship Program﻿Financial Technology – Zindigi and PAK-EEF Partnership to End Scholarship Delays with New Digital System﻿Partnership Agreement between Khairpur Agricultural College and NCHD for Education, Human Development﻿Higher Education – Lahore’s Premier Universities Unite to Share Resources and Boost Innovation﻿Karachi Frere Police’s Crackdown: 2 Gutka Mawa Sellers Arrested﻿2 suspects involved in Director Land murder case, killed by their own accomplices’ firing during a police encounter﻿Police encounter in Sharifabad, one suspect arrested, 2 accomplices escape