﻿Islamabad, Ankara discuss regional situation, reaffirm commitment to strengthen strategic partnership

Pakistan and Turkey have noted recent regional developments, including the emerging situation in Iran, and reiterated their mutual commitment to strengthen their strategic partnership, top diplomats of the two countries confirmed today.

The pledge to maintain close coordination was made during a high-level meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the capital today.

The pledge to maintain close coordination was made during a high-level meeting in the capital between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan.

During the talks, Mr Dar underscored the historic and fraternal ties binding the two countries, which he noted are rooted in a shared history, culture, and mutual respect.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan”s dedication to broadening collaboration with Turkiye across all sectors of mutual interest.

The discussions provided an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of bilateral connections and to explore new avenues for strengthening the longstanding strategic alliance between the two “brotherly countries”.

Both leaders also exchanged views on the necessity of dialogue and sustained diplomatic engagement as crucial tools for promoting peace and stability throughout the region.