The Water World founders competed against students from 10 countries to secure a $5,000 grand prize

New York, NY, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) named Issa Odeh and Antony Saleh as the winners of its 2024 World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. The annual competition showcases the incredible talent and creativity of young entrepreneurs from around the globe.

Presented by the Citi Foundation, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Zuora, with associate support from PayPal and additional support from the New York Stock Exchange and UBS, the event brought together 11 student businesses from 10 different countries to compete in a high-stakes business plan pitch competition with the top finalists competing in front of an invited audience at the New York Stock Exchange. NFTE’s 2024 National Champion Lucio Hightower-Rojas from Los Angeles, represented the United States in the competition.

Odeh and Saleh, students from the Al Nayzak Organization in Palestine impressed the judges with their innovative business idea, Water World, an affordable device that monitors water and purity levels in tanks, purifies water, and notifies users remotely. They were awarded $5,000 to further develop their entrepreneurial venture.

Two other business ideas were recognized as finalists. Sami Jalloud, Noor Rashid, and Noor Shalabi, also from Al Nayzak, received $1,000 for their Mediclic concept. Yuliia Tkachenko, Kyrylo Martyniuk, Arina Khmeliuk, and Vadym Dobrovolskyi from Ukrainian Future Business Incubator in Ukraine received $1,000 for their business idea, OUTEX.

“No matter where they’re from, all great entrepreneurs start with problems that they see in their own communities,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, NFTE president & CEO. “It’s clear that the NFTE World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is the place for the next generation of great entrepreneurs. From an app that harnesses the power of AI to provide equitable access to education, to a product that simplifies the healthcare process, these innovative business ideas prove that NFTE learners have the talent, creativity, and power to change the world.”

The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of VIP judges, including Cody Chang, Co-Founder & Head of Business at Product Gym, Head of Product at Quadency, and NFTE alumnus; Ingrid Giordano, Managing Director, Head of Early Career Talent Acquisition and Program Management at Citi; Nicholas Haber, Director, STEM & CTE at Certiport; Jon Herrick, Chief Product Officer at the New York Stock Exchange; Ken Houseman, Vice President of Product Strategy at Zuora; and Sabina Zaman, Partner – US FSO IPO Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services at EY US.

“Empowering youth with the skills and confidence to innovate is essential for creating a sustainable and equitable world,” said Ellen Glazerman, Executive Director, EY Foundation and Director of University Relations, EY Americas. “Together, we are inspiring and equipping the next generation of entrepreneurial talent to shape the future with confidence and insight.”

“Zuora is proud to support young entrepreneurs who are shaping the future with bold, innovative ideas,” said Tien Tzuo, Zuora CEO. “Empowering youth through entrepreneurial education fosters economic resilience and growth in a rapidly changing world. We are inspired by these students’ drive to make a positive impact and excited to see their solutions unfold in the real world.”

The annual NFTE World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge featured a day of learning, personalized coaching sessions, and a semifinal round of competition at UBS in New York City as well as a partner strategy session facilitated by EY Wavespace. These aspiring innovators are committed to shaping a brighter, more inclusive future through their bold ideas and entrepreneurial spirit.

