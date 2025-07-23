Italy’s cricket team has shocked Europe by qualifying for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be held next year.
The Azzurri, as they are known, dominated the European Regional Final in Voorburg, Netherlands, securing their place in the tournament after strategically navigating the single round-robin event.
Captain Joe Burns expressed pride in his squad”s meticulous preparation, emphasizing their commitment to being the “most prepared team in world cricket,” regardless of the opponent. Their thorough planning included analyzing the Voorburg pitch and mapping out various game scenarios. This foresight proved crucial in their assertive victories against teams like Guernsey and their calculated approach against Scotland.
Even in a loss to the Netherlands, Burns highlighted his team”s strategic play, focusing on damage limitation to secure their World Cup berth. He praised the spinners, particularly Crishan Kalugamage and Ben Manenti, for their crucial role in regaining control during the match. Burns, a former Australian international, qualifies to play for Italy through his family heritage. He views this achievement as a way to unite family and cricket, emphasizing the team”s shared stories of sacrifice and heritage.
Former Ireland cricketer and current assistant coach Kevin O”Brien commended the team”s growth, noting their improved skills, attitude, and work ethic. He praised Burns”s meticulous preparation and leadership. The qualifying journey was particularly poignant for Burns, whose shirt number, 85, is a tribute to his late brother. He hopes the team”s success will inspire Italians worldwide and create a lasting legacy for the sport in Italy.
The Italian cricket program is experiencing growth at both grassroots and elite levels. Over 100 clubs are active domestically, and the team benefits from experienced coaching staff, including former international players John Davidson, Dougie Brown, and Kevin O”Brien. Looking ahead to the World Cup, Burns hopes for a challenging draw, particularly against defending champions India. He believes facing top teams on the big stage is the ultimate test. The team also hopes to unite Italians globally through their World Cup appearance.