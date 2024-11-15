XIAMEN, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– The year 2024 marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mr. Tan Kah Kee, a renowned patriotic overseas Chinese leader, entrepreneur, educator, philanthropist, and social activist.
130 years ago, at the age of just 20, Tan Kah Kee invested 2,000 silver dollars to establish the “Ti Zhai Academy” in his hometown of Jimei. This marked the beginning of his 67-year career in education. He also constructed numerous large-scale school buildings, leaving behind a legacy of distinctive Kah Kee structures. Over the ensuing years, he dedicated all his resources to founding a variety of educational institutions, including elementary schools, middle schools, normal schools, kindergartens, fishery and navigation schools, and business schools in Jimei. These century-old buildings now form the most beautiful scenery in Jimei School Village.
Inheriting the cultural and spiritual legacy of Tan Kah Kee, Jimei District in Xiamen City, where Jimei School Village is located, has developed a 23-square-kilometer cultural and educational zone. This area encompasses 16 universities and research institutes and hosts over 167,000 college students. It has cultivated a valuable humanistic quality, centered around the “Kah Kee Spirit” and characterized by the cultures of overseas Chinese, Southern Fujian, and the school village itself.
According to the person in charge of Jimei District, Jimei will always regard the “Kah Kee Spirit” as a spiritual treasure that permeates the city’s character and a source of power to drive the vigorous development of the special economic zone. The aim is to transform cultural soft power into urban development competitiveness, thereby contributing to Xiamen’s high-quality growth.
